 Skip to main content

Style

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

The humble shower cap is today’s must-have hair accessory

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Hair-washing habits have changed of late, with many favouring dry shampoo over daily washing and drying. But even if you’re able to avoid getting water on your hair in the shower, the steam from the hot water can affect your hair’s texture, taking a pricey blowout from sleek to sloppy in an instant.

Enter the shower cap, an old-fashioned accessory that has recently enjoyed a chic makeover. “I love shower caps because they simplify life,” says Laura Weir, editor and columnist at London’s Evening Standard Magazine and the author of the book Cosy: The British Art of Comfort. “They avoid the hassle of getting your hair wet which means washing it and drying it is one less thing to think about in our time-poor lives.”

Beyond their obvious practical application, shower caps have taken over from face masks as the self-care selfie de jour, with everyone from model Joan Smalls to KNC Beauty founder Kristen Noel Crawley posting snaps in their caps. Even those without hair are getting behind the trend. In September, celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight posted a selfie on Instagram in a frilly shower cap with the caption, “I hate getting my hair wet.” We do, too, Sam.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

gypsy princess small flat.jpg pur-fb-red-ritual(showercap)-1108

Handout

Louvelle Dahlia Shower Cap, $49 through shopkalosophie.com.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter