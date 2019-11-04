The humble shower cap is today’s must-have hair accessory

Hair-washing habits have changed of late, with many favouring dry shampoo over daily washing and drying. But even if you’re able to avoid getting water on your hair in the shower, the steam from the hot water can affect your hair’s texture, taking a pricey blowout from sleek to sloppy in an instant.
Enter the shower cap, an old-fashioned accessory that has recently enjoyed a chic makeover. “I love shower caps because they simplify life,” says Laura Weir, editor and columnist at London’s Evening Standard Magazine and the author of the book Cosy: The British Art of Comfort. “They avoid the hassle of getting your hair wet which means washing it and drying it is one less thing to think about in our time-poor lives.”
Beyond their obvious practical application, shower caps have taken over from face masks as the self-care selfie de jour, with everyone from model Joan Smalls to KNC Beauty founder Kristen Noel Crawley posting snaps in their caps. Even those without hair are getting behind the trend. In September, celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight posted a selfie on Instagram in a frilly shower cap with the caption, “I hate getting my hair wet.” We do, too, Sam.
Louvelle Dahlia Shower Cap, $49 through shopkalosophie.com.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.