Contemporary Calgary LOOK Gala, June 3, Calgary

Contemporary Calgary, Western Canada’s buzziest public contemporary art gallery located in the city’s former Centennial Planetarium, opened its doors after hours for their annual fundraiser, LOOK. More than $1-million was raised, a record-breaking sum for the event, which raises money for the gallery’s operations, public programs and exhibitions. New this year was Rogers Communications, which signed on as presenting sponsor (chairman Edward Rogers was there with his wife Suzanne, who served as an honorary chair). Nothing else for the event’s 2023 edition felt particularly new, and that’s great news, as this gathering is one of the most fun on the spring social calendar. There’s a lengthy cocktail hour to preview an impressive lineup of works to be auctioned, a zippy dinner, complete with a fashion show and drag performances orchestrated by LOOK maestro Kelly Streit, who returned as chair of the gala and serves on the organization’s board. Later, the auction (helmed by Brett Sherlock of Christie’s, sponsored by Heather Bala Edwards and supported by Ryan Green) got under way and with paddles flying, raised a princely sum for the cause. John Lacey, an oil and gas entrepreneur and philanthropist, made an unprecedented donation, not of funds but rather a work on canvas by Jean-Paul Riopelle titled Vespérales, which sold for $250,000 at the auction. Later, young patrons joined in the festivities, flooding the gallery’s spaces for the after party, where DJs spun and more art-full fun was on offer. There among those at LOOK: vice-chairs Kim Berjian and Elizabeth Middleton; guest of honour Jean Grand-Maître, artistic director of Alberta Ballet; honorary chairs including artist Robert Houle, filmmakers Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis, and makeup artist Hung Vanngo; model and actor Tricia Helfer; Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek; Kanika Anand, the gallery’s associate curator, and of course, David Leinster, CEO, Contemporary Calgary.

McMichael Canadian Art Collection Moonlight Gala, Kleinburg, Ont., May 27

By night’s end, $630,000 had been raised at the latest edition of Moonlight Gala, the annual summer-timed fundraiser for the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. Located north of Toronto in the town of Kleinburg, the gallery is home to works by Canadian artists, with a 7,000-piece permanent collection including works by historic and contemporary Canadian artists, including Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven. As of late, a slew of exciting blockbuster exhibitions have placed historic works in dialogue with those more contemporary, and also solo shows of contemporary works such as Sandra Meigs: Sublime Rage, featuring work inspired by the wilds of Ontario, which guests at the gala previewed. The Moonlight Gala is timed to highlight the gallery’s new summer exhibitions and its environment, some 100 lush acres, when it’s looking its best. More than 600 attended this year, and in lieu of a formal seated dinner, there was food passed, drinks and a chance to wander through the gardens and gallery after hours. Funds raised from the gathering will support the gallery’s permanent collection and the development of educational programs for children and youth. Philanthropists Joan and Martin Goldfarb served as honorary chairs for the evening, and among those out under the stars were gala co-chairs Debra Fenwick and Laura Mirabella (who both serve on McMichael boards); honorary patron Steven Del Duca, Mayor of Vaughan; Andrew W. Dunn, Canadian Shield Capital founder and chair of the McMichael Canadian Art Foundation, with his wife Christine; arts patron W. Bruce C. Bailey; First Nations chef and author David Wolfman; and, of course, the gallery’s chief curator Sarah Milroy and its executive director Ian A.C. Dejardin.

