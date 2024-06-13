The new men’s wedding styles for jewellery, suiting and bags

This is the weekly Style File, featuring what’s on the radar of The Globe’s Lifestyle desk – from travel to home and design, wellness, fashion or beauty. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Trend

Looking sharp

Open this photo in gallery: Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Titan collection by Pharrell Williams.Tiffany & Co

Modern men’s jewellery is having a moment, and luxury brands like Tiffany’s have been seizing it. As the annual growth of the men’s fine-jewellery market (7.3 per cent) outpaces the women’s (4.6 per cent), according to Euromonitor International, rings have become a big part of this trend, with celebrities such as Harry Styles, Johnny Depp and Justin Bieber showcasing their bling on their hands. It’s also seen a new wave of eye-catching alternatives. Tiffany’s launched its first men’s engagement ring in 2021, and has since partnered with celebrities like Jimin of BTS to release new designs.

Open this photo in gallery: Tiffany Titan ring.Tiffany & Co./Supplied

This month, it tapped multihyphenate artist Pharrell Williams (also Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director) for the dazzling Tiffany Titan collection that is anything but dainty. Made of black titanium, yellow gold and diamonds, the collection includes rings with spear-like spikes of a trident, meant to reference Greek mythology. Available online at tiffany.com and in stores. — Aruna Dutt

Retail

A sartorial solution

Wondering who designed Niall Horan’s Italian emerald mohair suit? That would be Toronto’s own Robbie Yarish, the founder of the men’s wear brand Wynona. After designing the singer’s custom wardrobe for his world tour, Wynona is setting up a made-to-measure shop just in time for wedding season.

Sartoria Wynona opens on June 21 in the new location of East Room, a workspace for creative entrepreneurs, three tree-lined blocks east of the city’s Trinity Bellwoods Park. At 180 square feet, the space is functional and intimate, curated with vintage furniture from Josef Hoffmann and a turn-of-the-century mahogany tailor mirror. “We wanted to maintain the feel of Savile Row ‘posh’ while highlighting the space’s minimalist aesthetic,” says Yarish.

The made-to-measure service offered at the store is slow and personalized. Yarish schedules one-on-one appointments with clients to collaborate on bespoke tailoring, including full canvas suits with hand-finished details to overshirts and trousers in an array of one-of-a-kind fabrics. Want to stand out at a summer wedding? Why not opt for a dinner jacket in a slubby silk dupioni or a crisp and airy mohair suit. Wynona also sells its ready-to-wear pieces at wynonastudio.com, including poplin shirts, knitwear, outerwear and a selection of signature tailoring. — Josh Greenblatt

Style

A bag fit for a groom

Open this photo in gallery: Benjamin Gordon founder Ben Pollex wears the Art crossbody bag.Supplied

Toronto entrepreneur Ben Pollex wants the world to know it’s okay for men to carry a handbag. And his new line of premium vegan leather bags has one goal: to make men feel confident – rather than self-conscious – using a fashionable accessory that is not only practical but stylish, too. Pollex, 22, said he was motivated to launch Benjamin Gordon because he “understands the struggle of men who want a bag that is not only functional but also aligns with their sense of masculinity.” He had always loved wearing side-bags to carry essentials such as phones, keys, sunglasses etc. – but they were always “these huge postman bags or looked like purses.” So, Pollex designed four utility-driven bags – the crossbody, the sling, his version of a postman bag (sleek, not bulky) and a knapsack. They come in black, range in price from $90 to $120, and are cruelty-free. “I design bags that I would personally carry. My designs are versatile and simple, so you can wear them with a suit to a wedding or with jeans every day.” More styles are going to drop this fall, and will be available through espe.ca and benjamingordon.ca. — Gayle MacDonald