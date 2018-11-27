The online shopper’s guide to the best holiday gifts

This year’s holiday shopping forecast calls for more online gift hunting than ever before. And who can blame us, when you can trade elbowing your way through the mall for filling your shopping cart from the comfort of your couch. Whether you’re planning to purchase exclusively online this year, or use the internet to fill in a few key gaps, Randi Bergman has clicked through the wealth of e-commerce offerings to find the best buys for everyone on your list

For the LOCAVORE

Made-in-Canada has never looked better thanks to a thriving local industry of style startups and independent makers. These finds are guaranteed to help you share some true patriot love with those on your gift list.

1. Surprise your most stylish relation with this unexpected blend of graphic and cozy elements by Opelle, which is based in Toronto’s west end.

Opelle shearling pochette with bone ring, $275 through opellecanada.com.

2. As functional as it is aesthetically pleasing, this ceramic teapot is hand-thrown in Montreal and unquestionably one of a kind.

YYY stoneware teapot with two cups, $220 through simons.ca.

3. A British Columbia-distilled gin that gets its vibrant hue from butterfly pea blossoms and will look just as good on a bar as it will in your glass. For a bit of mixologist theatre, add citrus or tonic to your cocktail and watch it turn pastel pink.

Empress 1908 Gin, $49.95 in Ontario, through lcbo.com.

4. This candle set’s puzzle-like design is meant to both hold and extinguish a flame.

Mercury Bureau twin candle set, $199 through average.is.

5. Here’s a Halifax-based aromatherapy fragrance line made with organic, fair-trade essential oils that support farmers in Afghanistan, Haiti and beyond.

The 7 Virtues Grapefruit Lime eau de parfum, $88 through sephora.com.

For the HYPEBEAST

A list for those who live and breathe all things new and now. From a candle that capitalizes on cannabis legalization to a wardrobe staple inspired by binge-worthy TV, giving one of these presents will score you some serious cred.

1. This intoxicating candle, which blends cannabis with floral and musky notes, is perfect for the 420 enthusiast who embraces the lifestyle-ification of their favourite bud.

Boy Smells “Purple Kush” candle, $40 at shop.nordstrom.com.

2. What’s more social-media satisfying than sharing a somewhat-inappropriate but hilarious meme? Creating your own, over a couple of glasses of spiked eggnog, of course!

What Do You Meme?, $19.95 at chapters.indigo.ca.

3. Netflix’s explosively successful reboot of Queer Eye has made superstars of an all-new fab five. This T-shirt is perfect for those who fawn over Antoni, Jonathan, Tan, Karamo and Bobby.

Queer Eye names T-shirt, $25.80 through ebay.ca.

4. Followers of cult Danish design brand Hay will be tickled pastel pink (or pale yellow, vibrant red, grey or forest green) by the launch of its Sonos speaker range.

Hay for Sonos speaker, $279 at sonos.com.

5. For the gal whose got her sun, moon and rising signs at the ready, this horoscope-themed lipstick kit is just what the constellations ordered.

Astrology by Bite Mini Amuse Bouche lipstick vault, $95 at bitebeauty.com.

For the NOSTALGIST

Whether it reappears on their wish list year after year or it’s an old favourite they’ve long forgotten, here’s a collection of updated classics that are anything but basic.

1. The world’s most iconic fragrance has rarely changed its look since 1924. This limited-edition red bottle is sure to become the stuff of a perfume collector’s dreams.

Chanel No. 5 Red L’Eau, $198 through chanel.com.

2. A box of chocolates may not sound like the most creative idea, but artfully designed, artisanally made truffles are sure to delight those with even the most jaded sweet tooth.

Jacek Chocolate Couture "Fireside Collection,” $13.50 to $44 through jacekchocolate.com.

3. Club Monaco’s heritage crest is a hallmark of Canadian fashion. This season, it’s been reimagined in collaboration with Vancouver brand Reigning Champ.

Reigning Champ CM sweatshirt, $145 through clubmonaco.ca.

4. Just in time for the chicest of cat ladies to update their accessory collections, Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram has been covered with whimsical feline drawings by former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington.

Louis Vuitton pochette kirigami, $1,110/set of three through louisvuitton.com.

5. A classic of at-home gaming is back with a pint-sized re-edition game console that’s sure to keep you glued to your screen throughout the Christmas break.

Nintendo NES Classic, $79.99 through bestbuy.ca.

For the ECO-FRIEND

With mass consumption and the hunger for fast-everything at an all-time high, it might seem challenging to opt for giftables that won’t contribute to the glut of disposable stuff. Not with these picks.

1. Korres sources ingredients from its own backyard for a variety of luxe elixirs. Its olive oil from Crete is a 3-in-1 oil for face, body and hair.

Korres Pure Greek Olive 3-in-1 Nourishing Oil, $60 through shoppersdrugmart.ca.

2. Kelowna, B.C.-based Tantalus Vineyards processes its own waste on-site and uses no pesticides in the production of its award-winning wines. Deliver your holiday host this vibrant, complex riesling.

Tantalus 2017 Riesling, $21.74 through tantalus.ca.

3. For the frequent flier looking to offset his or her carbon footprint, this handmade passport case and wallet is made with eco-friendly, vegetable-tanned leather.

Muller passport case and wallet, $163.13 through etsy.com.

4. A roll-up bamboo cutlery kit is the ideal present for those making serious strides toward a sustainable lifestyle. It’s lightweight enough to tote around and ships in resealable packaging.

Rubysunn zero-waste cutlery kit, $25 through rubysunn.com.

5. Mercedes Salazar’s statement earrings are handmade by (mostly female) Colombian artisans using locally sourced materials. The label was founded on the principle of preserving Colombian artisanal techniques and culture.

Mercedes Salazar Resort Flower gold-plated bronze earrings, $220 through holtrenfrew.com.

For the HEDONIST

There are times when you just want to splash out on the ones you love with glitzy design and over-the-top gadgets. For those moments, this conspicuous compilation is unabashedly luxe.

1. Skin-care cult favourite Aesop has teamed up with conceptual couturier Iris van Herpen on a series of leather-bound holiday gift sets inspired by our various states of mind at year’s end.

Aesop “Contours of Discovery” set, $150 through aesop.com/ca.

2. What better way to mark legalization than with a kaleidoscopic ashtray just begging to collect your cannabis embers?

Rainbow glass ashtray, $38 through drakegeneralstore.ca.

3. This ultracozy eye mask and blanket set will do its part to transform even the most cramped economy flight into a first-class experience.

Cuyana Baby Alpaca travel set, US$195 through cuyana.com.

4. An electric decanter will thrill even the most advanced wine connoisseurs. It uses 90-per-cent pure oxygen to perform two hours worth of aeration in two minutes.

Breville wine sommelier, $699.95 through williams-sonoma.ca.

5. No room for a disco ball at your next holiday party? Opt for this silver-sequin-clad bottle of vodka instead.

Absolut silver-sequin limited-edition bottle, $29.95 in Ontario through lcbo.com.

For the ALTRUIST

For a clear conscience come Christmas morning, these items include a built-in charitable give-back or support worthy communities and organizations.

1. This Australian denim brand benefits women rescued from the sex trade and employs those at risk of falling into poverty and trafficking. And if that wasn’t enough, Meghan Markle (a.k.a. the Duchess of Sussex) is a fan.

Outland Denim “Dusty” slim-fit jeans, $235 through harryrosen.com.

2. This artful collection of placemats and trivets channels the creative legacy of Cape Dorset, Nunavut. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be returned to the artists currently living in the community.

Hopson Grace for Cape Dorset “Bears Swimming” placemat, $30 through hopsongrace.com.

3. Help preserve this country’s natural beauty by giving odes to its most impressive sights. Proceeds from sales made in the Parks Canada shop go right back into preservation and maintenance.

National Geographic Guide to the National Parks of Canada, $29.95, playing cards, $9.95 at parkscanadashop.ca.

4. This Calgary-based roastery purchases coffee at two to three times the commodity price, allowing farmers to reinvest back in their farms, families and communities. What’s more, it contributes a large chunk of proceeds to local charities and food banks.

Phil & Sebastian “The Standard Filter” coffee, $19 through philsebastian.com.

Photography by Joseph Saraceno. Styling by Wilson Wong from P1M.ca. Photo editor: Rachel Wine.

