The perfect present for a cosmetics fan might be a special edition palette

For those among us who are obsessed with makeup, nothing beats holiday shopping. 'Tis the season when our favourite brands go all out with limited-edition sets, extra-shiny, over-the-top packaging and the ever-covetable gift with purchase. If you’re looking for a gift guaranteed to delight the makeup lover in your life, it’s hard to go wrong with an elaborate palette, a collection of powders, typically eye shadows but sometimes also blush, highlighters, brow and lip colours, mascara and brushes, in one gorgeous package. Nothing sets a cosmetics fan’s heart aflutter like gazing upon a smorgasbord of colour. These launches can be highly covetable, with some reportedly selling out in minutes.
Lou Swinden-Payne, professional lead artist at Sephora Canada, says that palettes make great gifts because of their versatility and value (at $65, the Tarte palette seen here would cost $274 if you bought everything individually). “Not only does the beauty adventurer get to enjoy a suite of shades that look great together, but it makes it easy to experiment with new shades and colour combinations that fit their daily routine,” she says. “I would recommend choosing a palette that suits their personality and lifestyle, but don’t be afraid to encourage them to experiment with something bolder and brighter around the holidays.”
Tarte Winter Wonderglam Luxe Eye Palette, $65 at Sephora.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.