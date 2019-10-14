 Skip to main content

Style

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

The right packaging can help you use up every last drop of your favourite beauty products

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Skin care, hair care and cosmetics can cost a pretty penny and being unable to get to the last drops of your favourite cream or shampoo is both wasteful and frustrating. One way to use every bit is through hacks such as cutting open your package. Or you can take inspiration from the enterprising product developers at Oribe, the hair, skin-care and cosmetics company, whose hand cream comes with a stylish winding key that squeezes every bit out of the tube.

Toronto’s Fran Miller recently relaunched her natural skin-care line, F. Miller, giving it a more sustainable focus that includes her packaging choices. “In order to reduce footprint and avoid creating new excess, we source recycled materials with the highest post-consumer waste content possible and aim to keep packaging manufacturing local,” the founder explains. All of F. Miller’s products come in glass bottles as a way to best care for the biodegradable ingredients in her formulas as well as to refrain from using plastic. “By choosing materials like glass vessels with removable closures, you are able to use the product you invested in down to the last drop, as well as clean out the vessel easily and reuse or repurpose it rather than immediately throwing it away.”

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

F. Miller Face Oil, $110 through fmillerskincare.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Live with style. We have a weekly Style newsletter on fashion and design trends, plus shopping tips and inspiration. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter