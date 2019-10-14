The right packaging can help you use up every last drop of your favourite beauty products

Skin care, hair care and cosmetics can cost a pretty penny and being unable to get to the last drops of your favourite cream or shampoo is both wasteful and frustrating. One way to use every bit is through hacks such as cutting open your package. Or you can take inspiration from the enterprising product developers at Oribe, the hair, skin-care and cosmetics company, whose hand cream comes with a stylish winding key that squeezes every bit out of the tube.

Toronto’s Fran Miller recently relaunched her natural skin-care line, F. Miller, giving it a more sustainable focus that includes her packaging choices. “In order to reduce footprint and avoid creating new excess, we source recycled materials with the highest post-consumer waste content possible and aim to keep packaging manufacturing local,” the founder explains. All of F. Miller’s products come in glass bottles as a way to best care for the biodegradable ingredients in her formulas as well as to refrain from using plastic. “By choosing materials like glass vessels with removable closures, you are able to use the product you invested in down to the last drop, as well as clean out the vessel easily and reuse or repurpose it rather than immediately throwing it away.”

Open this photo in gallery Handout

F. Miller Face Oil, $110 through fmillerskincare.com.

