The spring flip: What’s the best way to store your clothes?

Outside the birds are chirping and a spring thaw has finally arrived, but inside, your closet remains stuffed to the gills with bulky down coats, knit sweaters and thermal leggings. Now that it’s – fingers crossed – warm enough to shed a few layers for those physically distanced outdoor walks, what to do with all of the Uniqlo Heat Tech gear you’ve acquired over the past season?

Year after year, the issue of where to store seasonal winter wear can present a vexing conundrum, especially if you live in a smaller space. Short of shoving your cold weather wardrobe into garbage bags and hoping it will disappear until October, what’s the best way to store your clothes? We consulted professional organizers, stylists and other experts to come up with a list of best practices for stashing it all away.

Evaluate and donate

Before making the decision of what needs to be put away, take everything you plan to store out of your closet to decide if it’s actually worth keeping at all. Do you love it? Do you wear it frequently? In the parlance of Marie Kondo, does it spark joy? If you haven’t worn something in more than a year, it might be time to get rid of it. “The goal is to be able to fit all of your seasons in one space,” Ivanka Siolkowsky, the Toronto-based organizing expert behind the Tidy Moose, says.

Once you know for certain what you’re going to keep, make sure it’s spotless. “Go through the pockets and make sure to take out any old Kleenexes or mints that have been sitting there collecting lint,” says Victoria Dinnick, owner of Gadabout Vintage in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood. Launder, dry clean or hand wash everything according to the care instructions on the tag. It’s important not to skip this step – especially if you want to prevent your sweaters from looking like Swiss cheese by the next time there’s a cold snap. Stains and dirt speed up the deterioration of fibres, and moths are particularly attracted to human body oils. “If you love your clothes, proper storage is incredibly important,” Dinnick says.

Sweaters

Fold your sweaters gently and stack them on top of one another. Extra-delicate sweaters require a layer of acid-free tissue paper between the folds to retain the garment shape and prevent fibres from breaking down, says professional organizer Liz Fox of Beehive Organizing. If there’s no room in the closet, Siolkowsky recommends zippered storage cases from IKEA that can slide under the bed.

Dinnick goes one step further, ordering special Tyvek bags from England because the breathable material won’t trap moisture. Inside the bag or box you’ll need some sort of moth deterrent. Dinnick imports special moth traps from England – “the same ones used by the British Museum” – but other, more accessible, moth deterrents include lavender sachets and cedar balls. Stylist Amy Blaxland recommends bay leaves or sticks of spearmint gum.

Footwear

Winter shoes are the trickiest category for storage because they take up the most space. Above all, Siolkowsy recommends not having too many pairs of shoes that need storing in the first place. “For spring, I keep all the shoes I’ll be wearing for the season on an exposed shelf in my front hallway. Boots go in the closet, where they’re out of sight, out of mind,” she says.

Before storing shoes, Fox recommends cleaning dirt off with a vinegar and water solution. Clean shoes can be stored in plastic bins under the bed, or placed inside suitcases that are already taking up precious closet space. Particularly delicate shoes can be stored inside cloth bags. Fox recommends saving the silica packets from shoe boxes and using them to wick away any excess moisture that may accumulate inside the plastic bins.

Down coats

The way you store bulky down coats will largely be dictated by the kind of storage space available in your living space. Fox recommends hanging down coats in regular garment bags. “I wouldn’t pull the air out because you want the down to remain lofty,” she says.

If storage space is slim, they can be placed in vacuum-sealed hanging storage bags. Siolkowsky folds down coats into their hoods so they take up as little room as possible, and places them among other items that require under-the-bed storage.

Hats, mittens and scarves

After being laundered, hats, mitts and scarves can be folded and placed in bins and stored away in the closet or underneath the bed. “I would separate the items and each member of the family gets a bin with their name on it,” Fox says. In terms of storage solutions, Siolkowsky favours the Kuggis boxes from IKEA because they can be stacked on top of one another. “Some people use baskets, but that creates a lot of dead space.”

Base layers

As temperatures can fluctuate well into May, Fox suggests leaving some base layers handy in a drawer in the event of an unexpected cold snap. Lay the socks and thermal underwear you do chose to pack away as flat as possible so the elastic won’t stretch or bunch in storage. Siolkowsky places heavier winter items including wool socks, thermal underwear and long johns into shoe boxes – “they’re thin, they’re free, and they’re 90 degree angles so there’s no wasted space” – and places the lid on when she’s ready to store them away for the season.

Overall, if in-home storage simply isn’t an option, Fox recommends using a third-party service such as Second Closet that can pick up the items that require storing and keep them safe for you. If there’s no hope for you squeezing four seasons of attire into your closet, it’s a much simpler option than renting an entire storage unit.

