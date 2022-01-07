Known for polished and inviting interiors that mimic a residential space, locations each have a unique flair inspired by their surroundings and it's new location in Toronto's Yorkville area is no different.adrian ozimek/Handout

In 2009, French entrepreneur Laure Hériard Dubreuil opened The Webster’s first location in Miami’s South Beach. It quickly developed a following for its curated selection of covetable brands. In October, it debuted its newest shop in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. It’s The Webster’s eighth outpost, joining locations in Los Angeles, Montecito and New York, and its first outside of the United States.

With its signature pink hue adorning bricks and lighting, the shop has brought a rosy glow to Scollard Street. Here, shoppers will discover contemporary fashion and accessories for women, men and kids from brands such as Loewe, Versace, Palm Angels and Burberry, as well as fine jewellery, home items and beauty products.

Known for polished and inviting interiors that mimic a residential space, locations each have a unique flair inspired by their surroundings, and the Toronto shop is no different. Designed by Parisian interior designer and creative director of The Webster Home, Stéphane Parmentier, it reimagines rustic style in a sophisticated new light. Sitting at 6,500-square feet, the interior features an illuminated pink staircase, vintage wallpaper and, as a wink to the Canadian wilderness, a life-sized feather-festooned bear designed by Italian artist Paola Pivi.

The Webster, 121 Scollard St., Toronto, 416-922-0726, thewebster.us.

Handout

Bottega Veneta and The Webster jacquard cotton terry bathrobe Bon Bon, $975, resort slipper Bon Bon, $840.

Handout

Saintwoods x The Webster Life Living knit polo, $350.

adrian ozimek/Handout

Nina Runsdorf 18-karat white gold large light blue topaz flip ring, $11,100.

