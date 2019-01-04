The year Instagram changed how we live

From the food we eat to the books we read to where we travel, Instagram’s influence on our lives has become undeniable. Here’s a look at that and other trends that broke out in 2018.
Read more of The Globe’s guides to living well, from how to get a better sleep to reality checks for first-time home buyers
How well does your meal photograph?
Restaurateurs have taken to heart that it’s not enough for a meal to taste good, it must be camera-ready too.
Goodbye fashion magazine, hello Instagram feed
Social media is revolutionizing the fashion and beauty business, from the trends we see to how we buy.
The year in hashtags: Five style lessons we learned in 2018
The style moments that mattered, even if the lessons learned were not what brands intended.
It’s all about the backdrop
A photogenic space can attract attention and consumers, leading architects and designers on a quest to create Insta-friendly places.
How travelling for the gram has changed tourism
The endless photos of beautiful places help us decide where to go, but looking for the next photo opportunity means we’re often missing out when we get there.
Reading has become a vital cultural currency
Social media and books have become intertwined like never before, with Instagram becoming a boon for the written word.
Live with style. We have a weekly Style newsletter on fashion and design trends, plus shopping tips and inspiration. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.