The year Instagram changed how we live

How our social media feed has become our greatest influencer

From the food we eat to the books we read to where we travel, Instagram’s influence on our lives has become undeniable. Here’s a look at that and other trends that broke out in 2018.

Read more of The Globe’s guides to living well, from how to get a better sleep to reality checks for first-time home buyers

How well does your meal photograph?

Restaurateurs have taken to heart that it’s not enough for a meal to taste good, it must be camera-ready too.

Goodbye fashion magazine, hello Instagram feed

Social media is revolutionizing the fashion and beauty business, from the trends we see to how we buy.

The year in hashtags: Five style lessons we learned in 2018

The style moments that mattered, even if the lessons learned were not what brands intended.

It’s all about the backdrop

A photogenic space can attract attention and consumers, leading architects and designers on a quest to create Insta-friendly places.

How travelling for the gram has changed tourism

The endless photos of beautiful places help us decide where to go, but looking for the next photo opportunity means we’re often missing out when we get there.

Reading has become a vital cultural currency

Social media and books have become intertwined like never before, with Instagram becoming a boon for the written word.

