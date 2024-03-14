Lemaire

Many of us have become accustomed to wearing baggier silhouettes in the last handful of years, and the thought of reconfining oneself to sleek tailoring might make some uneasy to say the least. Parisian brand Lemaire had the perfect solution to this dilemma: Its newest collection is rife with oversized, flowy, slouchy and baggy shapes. Suits were oversized, and their simplicity is at the core of why these enlarged silhouettes are elegant, not clownish. Novel styling gestures, such as trouser cuffs drawn in with ties to further exaggerate their roominess, also enhanced the feeling of a much-needed unburdening fused with attention to detail. Overall, an easy-breezy mood was in the air – and that’s an attitude that would serve one well in the workplace, too.