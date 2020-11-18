 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Style

Three makeup artists offer tips to make your eyes stand out

Makeup artists offer creative approaches to winter's statement eye

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Using cosmetic kits as painter’s pallettes, three makeup pros illustrate a creative approach to holiday lids.

Illustrations by Matthew Chow; photography by Joseph Saraceno

Shady character

Joseph Saraceno and Matthew Chow/The Globe and Mail

“In my work for fashion and beauty photo shoots and red-carpet makeup, I love layering shades and, naturally, my intention was the same on paper,” says Julie Cusson, Chanel’s national makeup artist for Canada. “I wanted the makeup result soft but strong at the same time, a kind of duality between demure and daring.” Cusson played with a mix of rose, plum and brown shades on the eyes. “Lips are bold because it’s something that I always feel is captivating,” she says. “And I added a touch of light on the cheekbones.”

Ombre Première eyeshadow in Cuir Brun and Cuivre Rose, $50 each, Le Liner de Chanel liquid eyeliner in Rouge Noir, $45, La Palette Sourcils brow powder in Medium, $65, Rouge Allure lip colour in Pourpre d’Or, $60, Le Crayon Lèvres long-wear lip pencil in Rouge Noir, $37, Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Highlighting Fluid in Pearly Glow, $60, Le Volume Ultra-Noir de Chanel mascara in Noir Intense, $43, all at Chanel beauty counters (chanel.com).

Good angles

Joseph Saraceno and Matthew Chow/The Globe and Mail

“Black eyeliner is back for the fall/winter season in a big way,” says Ronnie Tremblay, who always brings an element of artistry to her makeup work. “Numerous designers used the product as the focus for their show’s beauty look.” The results varied from collection to collection, an approach Tremblay suggests you keep in mind during the holiday season. “Take a classic look but add an unexpected twist.” Here, she incorporated a winged element into a squared-off shape.

Dior Beauty Backstage Face & Body Foundation, $50, Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Powder in Warm Sunrise, $58, Backstage Glow Face Palette, $55, On Stage Liner in Vinyl Black, $38, Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick in Diormoon, $46, all at Sephora (sephora.ca).

Go for gold

Joseph Saraceno and Matthew Chow/The Globe and Mail

Runway presentations for labels such as Valentino, Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs offered their unique versions of a flared eyeliner shape in sleek black. But Robert Weir, who has contributed to Vogue Italia, Nylon and numerous other high-fashion titles, took a different approach when it came to enhancing his illustration. “I put a twist on it by doing the liner in gold like we saw in shows for Lutz Huelle and The Blonds,” he says. “I used M.A.C’s Gold Pigment and Glitter to create the wing and the new Pat McGrath Mothership VIII Divine Rose II palette, taking artistic license with skin tone and contour.”

Pigment in Gold, $26, Glitter in Gold, $26 both at M.A.C Cosmetics (maccosmetics.ca). Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VIII Artistry Palette Divine Rose II Collection, $170 at Sephora (sephora.ca).

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

