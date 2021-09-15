 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
On the scene

TIFF 2021 party dispatch: The stars still come out, despite fewer social events

Nolan Bryant
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor Jessica Chastain showed up at Harriet’s, the newly unveiled rooftop retreat at 1 Hotel Toronto, for a prepremiere party.

CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

During opening weekend of TIFFs gone by, a dozen or so parties in one night, as mad as it might sound, would be considered perfectly normal. In just about every hotel, restaurant or dark room with a bar in a two-kilometre radius of the Toronto International Film Festival’s headquarters, a party would either be in full swing, wrapping up or about to ramp up.

TIFF ‘21 is billed as a hybrid affair, with digital screenings and limited-seating in-person presentations. With social gathering restrictions in place, the usual rush of parties felt more like a trickle. But, after many months of little to no celebrations, even a trickle is worth noting. A handful of real, live parties did take place in Toronto. And while not exactly the bashes of yesteryear, there mere existence is worth celebrating.

The Globe's Guide to TIFF 2021 Movies

Things kicked off after the Canadian premiere of sci-fi epic Dune. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the film’s stars, were not in attendance, but super director Denis Villeneuve was. The film’s party, which followed the screening at the Cinesphere Theatre, was staged by Warner Bros. and Audi Canada, and held at King Street West eatery Patria. Villeneuve held court, alongside his wife, fellow filmmaker Tanya Lapointe. Out, too, was Cameron Bailey, artistic director and TIFF co-head, the film’s producers Niv Fichman and Gary Michael Walters, and actor/model Emma Laird.

Story continues below advertisement

That same evening, Sept. 11, uptown at a private home, the Artists for Peace and Justice Festival Gala was in full swing. The gathering was outdoors and slightly scaled back from years past, but the mission remained the same: raising funds for education in Haiti. Co-chaired by PR pro Natasha Koifman and Zoomer magazine editor Suzanne Boyd, the gala, at which musician Geddy Lee and actor Yannick Bisson and his wife Shantelle were honoured, raised an impressive $500,000. Ben Stiller and Susan Sarandon were in attendance virtually, via video messages. Later in the evening, following dinner and a lively auction, Haitian artist Paul Beaubrun performed.

The next night, at Harriet’s, the newly unveiled rooftop retreat at 1 Hotel Toronto, a prepremiere party was held to toast The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The film’s star Jessica Chastain, who plays the disgraced televangelist and camp icon, was in attendance. Director Michael Showalter was on hand, too, as were members of the film’s production team, including producer Rachel Shane and screenwriter Abe Sylvia.

Over at Bisha Hotel, another pre-premiere party was under way, this one in celebration of the film Oscar Peterson: Black + White. The film’s director Barry Avrich assembled about 80 guests, many of whom had a connection to Canada’s great jazz musician, or appeared in the film, including opera star Measha Brueggergosman, Peterson’s wife Kelly Peterson, and performer Jackie Richardson. Also out supporting the film was supermodel Yasmin Warsame, Avrich’s fellow executive producers Randy Lennox and Jeffrey Latimer, rapper Kardinal Offishall and singer Jully Black.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies