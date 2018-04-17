Tips for making your scalp healthy

Open this photo in gallery Nioxin 3D Care System Kit, $49.98 at salons; Kérastase Spray Stimuliste, $85 through kerastase.ca; Head & Shoulders Deep Moisture Shampoo with Avocado Oil, $6.69 at mass retailers. Photo illustration by The Globe

One of the things I love most about beauty products is the instant gratification they offer: A swipe of red lipstick and suddenly you’re Catherine Deneuve. But some of the most rewarding hygiene rituals take a little more consideration, like caring for your scalp. Just as you wouldn’t expect a beautiful orchid to grow in a pot of dusty soil, you wouldn’t expect to find a head-turning mane thriving on an unhealthy scalp.

Christopher Marrello, master stylist at Raffaello Salon in Toronto, says that the scalp can be a good indicator of overall health. “All the hair problems one could have simply stem from hygiene, diet pollutants, the environment, stress, hormone loss, illness, heredity and it shows on your skin, scalp, hair and nails,” he says. Signs of an unhealthy scalp begin with lack of shine, body and volume along with itchiness and noticeable dandruff before things get more oily and sebaceous. “This can cause heavy build up that can cause scalp issues, encouraging dihydrotestosterone, which causes premature hair loss for men or overall hair degeneration for women,” says Marrello.

At Raffaello Salon, Marrello offers the Nioxin Derma Renew Treatment, a botanical procedure that gently exfoliates build-up on the scalp. This encourages cellular renewal, and promotes scalp strength and vitality. Caring for your scalp may not sound like a glamorous proposition, but it feels delightfully refreshing, and the long-term results may be worth it.

What to Try

Complement your in-salon Nioxin treatment with their at-home scalp-focused products.

Nioxin 3D Care System Kit, $49.98 at salons.

Kérastase’s Spécifique range was designed to care for the scalp, and this new daily treatment works to promote stronger hair growth and increased density.

Kérastase Spray Stimuliste, $85 through kerastase.ca.

An expert in treating dandruff, Head & Shoulders has incorporated avocado into a new shampoo and conditioner designed to protect and moisturize the scalp.

Head & Shoulders Deep Moisture Shampoo with Avocado Oil, $6.69 at mass retailers.

