Tired of running out of grooming products, men? Try a skin-care subscription service

Mast Peppermint Texturizing Shampoo, $23 through masthair.com.

Nothing is more valuable than time, and it’s an elusive gift that you can actually give to a special guy this year. Women have long been enjoying easy access to personal-care products through subscription box services such as the Detox Box, where a selection of skin-care and cosmetic goodies are shipped to you on a regular basis. And this time-saving enterprise is increasingly being created with men – and gifting – in mind.

New Edmonton barbershop Mast recently launched its own subscription-based hair service, where users are mailed the ideal amount of product every three months so they don’t have to worry about running out of shampoo in the morning. “The world is moving faster and faster, and it’s all about convenience,” Mast’s owner Rob Gaspar says. “Whether it’s your food, your ride or your Amazon order, the ability to have products ship directly to your door is the future.”

In the same vein, shaving brand Gillette has brought its Gillette On-Demand service to Canadians. With free shipping anywhere in the country, this flexible subscription service lets men auto-set a delivery at whichever frequency they’d like. There’s no putting a price on convenience.

Mast Peppermint Texturizing Shampoo, $23 through masthair.com.

