To understand how far green beauty has come, try a more natural mascara

Formulating cosmetics using only natural ingredients that perform just as well as their less eco-friendly counterparts has historically been tricky. But with the green beauty movement gaining real momentum, finding green alternatives at the makeup counter is becoming easier. Today, many retailers such as Sephora and Holt Renfrew curate clean beauty selections based on their criteria for sustainable products.
One great example of how far beauty brands have evolved is mascara. In the past, natural mascara either didn’t work very well and didn’t feel all that luxurious. “Clean beauty mascara has come such a long way, even in the past couple of years. There are clean ones that I prefer to a lot of other ones I’ve tried that are drugstore or prestige [brands],” Toronto-based makeup artist Sheri Stroh says. She does acknowledge that most mascaras in this category come with a higher price tag.
When formulating her debut skin-care line, makeup artist Gucci Westman’s goal was to marry plant-based ingredients with the cutting-edge performance she’s used to employing for her work backstage at New York Fashion Week. Made with 96-per-cent natural origin ingredients and forgoing parabens, carbon black and silicones, her mascara comes in a gold tube and already boasts a celebrity following.
Westman Atelier Eye Love You Mascara, $82 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com).
