Top Chef Canada host, Eden Grinshpan, shares a few of the essentials that will make it into her holiday feast

Open this photo in gallery Eden Grinshpan of Top Chef Canada. The Globe and Mail

“I’ve been playing around with my latkes,” Eden Grinshpan tells me. The chef turned entrepreneur has had a busy year, one that she looks forward to capping off with family, friends and her take on Middle Eastern cuisine. Grinshpan recently opened Dez, a fast-casual restaurant in New York that serves everything from falafel to sabich to shakshuka. “I’m a big fan of making the classics and giving them a bit of a facelift.”

The Toronto native was back home this fall to host the latest season of Top Chef Canada, which is back next spring. “I get to eat food from some of the best chefs in the country, which is amazing,” she says of the gig. A few days after filming wrapped, she designed a dinner menu for DavidsTea’s 10th year anniversary party. Each course was paired with some of the brand’s tea blends, something she likes to incorporate into her own meals. Here, she shares a few staples that will make it into her annual Hanukkah feast.

Open this photo in gallery Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

1. Tahini

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m a huge fan of tahini and I can find an excuse to put it anywhere and everywhere. You’ll usually find a bowl of garlicy tahini on the table.”

Halvana Tahini, $10 at Pusateri’s.

2. Champagne

“I’ll definitely pop a bottle of Veuve Clicquot or two and serve it in my vintage champagne flutes – I have a couple different sets from flea markets I’ve visited around the world.”

Veuve Cliquot Brut Champagne, $72.80 at LCBO, gold rim Champagne Papi flute, $29 at Cocktail Emporium.

3. Earl Grey tea

“One of my favourite kosher teas is the Cream of Earl Grey. It’s a traditional tea with a twist, adding marigold blossoms and creamy vanilla to the classic bergamot black tea. It’s perfect for a post-meal treat with dessert.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Organic Cream of Earl Grey Iconic Tin, $12 at DAVIDsTea.

4. Challah

“I love me a really fluffy sesame challah. No knife needed, just tear it with your hand.”

Challah, $5.50 at Harbord Bakery and Calandria.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.