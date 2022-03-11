The retail space was designed by interior designers Ashley Botten and Smythe’s brother, Tommy Smythe, and the results are a reflection of the Smythe design philosophy.Handout

Eighteen years after embarking on a mission to perfect the blazer, Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe have opened the first standalone retail space for their Toronto-based women’s wear label Smythe. Located on Yonge Street in the heart of the city’s Summerhill neighbourhood, the store offers a home for Smythe’s signature aesthetic to flourish. “It’s really exciting for us to present the collection in the way that we always envisioned it to be seen and shopped,” Lenczner says.

The space was designed by interior designers Ashley Botten and Smythe’s brother, Tommy Smythe, and the results are a reflection of the Smythe design philosophy. “Andrea and I are inspired by vintage and nostalgic pieces but we always try to have that modern interpretation, a modern wink or a push forward. We did the same thing with the store. It’s very clean and minimal but there are nostalgic references,” Smythe says, pointing to the store’s terracotta flooring as an example.

With a fanbase that includes the Duchess of Cambridge, Smythe is known in for its empowering feminine designs. The boutique carries the brand’s seasonal collections of ready-to-wear, including some pieces that are exclusive to the store, as well as special collaborations. The store opening coincided with the introduction of Smythe’s first fragrance, available as an eau de parfum and interior spray that they created in partnership with Argentinian perfumery house Fueguia 1883. “We’re always trying to evolve. This way we can evolve a bit faster and take it right to our customers,” Lenczner says.

Smythe, 1116 Yonge St., Toronto, 647-352-9737, shopsmythe.ca.

Patch pocket Duchess blazer, $695.

Draped midi dress, $525.

Handknit cableknit cardigan, $725.

