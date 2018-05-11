Toronto-born crooner Joseph of Mercury is an evolved take on fifties and sixties idols

Open this photo in gallery Ovadia & Sons jacket, $1,200 at La Maison Simons (simon.ca). Maison Margiela shirt, $690 through ssense.com. Acne Studios jeans, $338, Ted Baker belt, $109, at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Grenson x Gravity Pope shoes, $650 at Gravity Pope (gravitypope.com).

A nostalgic notion of Americana has been used and abused as a creative reference point since the days when James Dean and Marilyn Monroe ruled the silver screen. At its best, it’s Beyoncé’s reclamation of antebellum aesthetics on her 2016 visual album, Lemonade, or designer Raf Simons’ riffs on the abstract stars and stripes of artist Sterling Ruby in his reboot of the Calvin Klein label. At its worst, it’s a throng of festivalgoers mashing up feathered headdresses and cowboy boots at Coachella.

With America’s political and social climate maxed out on disruption, it’s increasingly rare to find any homage to the country’s golden era that rings relevant. But an exception might have to be made for Joseph of Mercury, a Toronto-born crooner whose widow-peaked guise seems plucked right out of dreamy 1950s celluloid.

Mercury, 29, whose real name is Joseph W. Salusbury, is riding the buzz of his first EP, a self-titled synth-pop ode to love and longing that feels perfectly timed for a world so over toxic masculinity. His lyrics are piercing, but his gaze is tender. His first single, Find You Inside, is all about being ditched at a party. When Salusbury arrived on the Canadian scene a few years back, clad in a beat-up white leather motorcycle jacket and skin-tight jeans, he was impossible to miss. He was Brando meets Bowie, but there was something different about him. He was … evolved.

When I meet Salusbury in Toronto in March, he’s wearing his latest sartorial calling card: a silk varsity jacket embroidered with an image of Mercury, the Roman god of eloquence. He seems authentic when he explains the philosophy that drives him as an artist. “I’m trying to reach forward and reach back at the same time,” he says.

Salusbury’s deep baritone is something he’s been crafting since his grandfather introduced him to Frank Sinatra at an early age. “I was always a musical kid, but even before that I was a real mimic,” he tells me. “I would try to mimic other people’s voices and I had a really good memory for little monologues from old films. It became a party trick for the adults.”

As a teenager, Salusbury began writing short stories and poetry, which drew him to major in English at the University of Toronto. “Being forced to write in an academic way really broke my relationship with writing,” he says. On his time off, he’d write unstructured, stream-of-consciousness verses and teach himself to play a variety of instruments including guitar, bass, piano and drums. “I would just tap on a counter in an echoey stairwell and sort of begin to sing-talk,” he says. “At first, I was imitating Elliott Smith – that unassuming, whispery, breathy vocal – but then I sort of accidentally slipped into the crooning way I sang when I was a kid,” he says. “So I landed somewhere in the middle: early rock ’n’ roll meets Chris Isaak. It felt romantic and dramatic.”

As much as he found sonic kinship with singers from the past, his lyrics (i.e. “Tell me everything you’re feeling. Spare no detail from me now.”) speak to a much more contemporary idea of attraction and affection. “I have grown up and have found, through friendship, love, some very strong women, men and others of every shape, colour, age, truth and romantic preference,” he says. “I don’t think I’ve ever isolated myself from the knowledge and influence of any of them, just because they didn’t look or behave like me at first glance.”

After giving up on school, Salusbury began travelling and experimenting with bands both big and small, eventually leading him to connect with guitarist Patrick Greenaway, a regular collaborator with The Weeknd. “We put down like 50 songs over the course of six months,” he says. He earned his chops working with other artists, including co-writing Majid Jordan’s hit Something About You and doing vocal production on Nelly Furtado and Blood Orange’s collaboration Hadron Collider. “I’m the person that comes into the room, angles all the furniture seven and a third degrees to the left, dims the lights until things feel a certain way, and then stands back to let all the work of others shine through,” he says of the collaborations. “Because they don’t really need you, but perhaps they just want that little something more that you have to give.”

I have no desire to bring back all the things that were wrong with that time.

After a series of tragic events, which included two of Salusbury’s close friends dying from heroin overdoses, he and Greenaway con­nected for another fruitful recording session. There, the groundwork for his debut EP was laid, including the song Angel, which alludes to both romance and Salusbury’s late friends. “There’s so much music out there that seems purely derivative, and there’s some­thing so beautiful and rare about what he’s doing,” says Greenaway.

“When I saw the white leather jacket, of course I thought of James Dean or Elvis, but there was a lot of darkness about the idols of the 50s and 60s, too,” says Salusbury. “I have no desire to bring back all the things that were wrong with that time.”

Salusbury’s first two videos, instead, focus on a stylistic throwback. In the black-and-white Find You Inside, he drives aimlessly around mid-century modern Palm Springs in a vintage Mercedes. In Angel, he croons from a pristine podium, surrounded by choreographed dancers à la Frankie Avalon in Grease. “Joseph, like myself, has a really strong sense of identity and what he stands for which is something I really appreciate and respect,” says Gemma Warren, who directed both videos. “I think it’s hard with so many people trying to shape you, to brand you and to see where you can fit into the already saturated industry. So he is someone that really spends time and energy making sure he represents something really true to himself and his music.”

“I don’t gravitate to the ‘bare-all’ way of interacting with your audience,” says Salusbury. “I don’t want to spend time and effort trying to paint a beautiful picture [in lyrics and music videos] and then also hand you a crayon drawing that I’ve just done really fast because something needed to go out.”

Salusbury has taken his time working on a follow-up EP to be released this summer. It will blend his usual proclivity for vintage sounds with a bit of 90s rock. “I’ve always been someone who is obsessed with progress,” he says. “I feel so much better when I can look at myself in the mirror and ask myself the question, ‘Am I more than I was yesterday?’”

