Style TV host Carlos Bustamante shares his family’s back-to-school favourites

TV host Carlos Bustamante shares his family’s back-to-school favourites

Randi Bergman
Special to The Globe and Mail
Entertainment Tonight Canada reporter Carlos Bustamante.

Murat Yukselir/The Globe and Mail

Growing up is inevitable, but for a lucky few, being a perpetual kid can be a way to make a living. Such is the case for Carlos Bustamante, a television host who made his name dangling off the CN Tower, bobsledding down an Olympic track and interviewing the likes of astronaut Chris Hadfield as the thrill-seeking host of YTV’s after-school program The Zone. Now, as an entertainment reporter for Entertainment Tonight Canada, Bustamante continues to flex his youthful charm in interviews with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. “While my kids are heading back to class, I’ll be heading to red carpets and movie premieres to interview the many, many celebrities and filmmakers that descend on Toronto,” he jokes of his September plans during the Toronto International Film Festival.

His children, Elijah (8) and Naomi (6), begin Grade 3 and Grade 1 respectively this September. “Our daughter has actually been hyping herself up for it all summer, writing ‘Watch out Grade 1, here I come’ over and over in her sketchbook,” he says. When the family heads out to do back to school shopping, it’s a gleeful family affair for all. “My wife and I love seeing what my kids gravitate towards when it comes to their back to school gear,” he says.

Here, he shares a few family favourites for the back to school season.

The Globe and Mail

Nutcase bicycle helmet

“It can be hard to keep up with two kids racing to school on their bikes and scooters! All the more reason to make sure they’re wearing their helmets to stay safe. Our kids like these ones because they get to pick designs and colours that are as wild as they are."

Nutcase Little Nutty Gen 3 helmet, $74.99 at MEC.

Vans x Harry Potter slip-ons

“I’m a sneakerhead, so seeing Elijah lace up his every day definitely puts a smile on my face.”

Vans x Harry Potter Marauder’s Map slip-on, $60 at Vans.

S’ip By S’well kids water bottle

“It’s important for the kids to stay hydrated at school and to help cut down on single use plastics we have them use these. They’re also leak-free so we don’t have to worry about any spilling incidents in their brand-new backpacks.

S’ip By S’well Kids Water Bottle, $28.95 through amazon.ca.

Raptors basketball

“Ever since the Raptors won the playoffs this past spring, Elijah and Naomi have been obsessed with basketball. A basketball has been an everyday item for both of them at school last year, all throughout the summer, and I’m sure well into the new season too!”

Spalding Toronto Raptors rubber basketball, $21.99 at Canadian Tire.

Confetti crayons

“As I mentioned, our kids love to be drawing, so these art kits are perfect because they include an assortment of tools for them to be creative with.”

Kids Made Modern confetti crayons, $9.95 at Indigo.

