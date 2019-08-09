TV host Liz Trinnear packs her ideal cosmetics arsenal for summer getaways

“I live for travelling. It’s hard to picture my life without it,” Liz Trinnear says. And she should know. The Canadian television personality relocated to Los Angeles from Toronto a few years back and has been living the bicoastal dream ever since as eTalk’s Los Angeles correspondent.
Since moving, Trinnear has eased into a more laid-back lifestyle, which includes plenty of outdoor activity. “Less is more when it comes to beauty on the West Coast,” she says. “I have found myself stripping back on my beauty looks and focusing on simplicity and minimalistic makeup, highlighting my features, embracing my natural looks and showing off my freckles.” There’s plenty of travel, too, which this summer has included a volunteer trip to Ecuador with youth-focused organization WE, the south of France and plenty of visits back to Ontario cottage country.
With such a frequent travel schedule, Trinnear favours a simplified approach to skin care focused on cleansing, moisturizing and vitamins. “As much as I love five-plus steps for my nightly routine at home, when travelling, I strip it down,” she says. “My tip is to bring a sheet mask or small face mask treatment. Nothing beats the simple pampering of a mask after a long day of travel.”
Here, Trinnear shares a few more of her carry-on approved beauty must-haves.
Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin and Nails Gummies
“Since adding these gummies to my daily vitamin routine I’ve noticed a huge difference in how in my hair, skin and nails feel. Tip: count out your vitamins and transfer them to a smaller more compact vitamin carrier when travelling to avoid taking up space in luggage.”
Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin and Nails gummies, $8.99 through well.ca.
Le Labo Bergamote 22
“I’m a sucker for perfume and always travel with a perfume, often a travel size. The scent notes feature fresh citrus [grapefruit], sweetness [orange blossom] and musk [amber].”
Le Labo Bergamote 22, $95 for 50mL at Le Labo.
L’Occitane Rose Hand Cream
”Airplanes dry my skin right out, so I always travel with hand cream. I live for all things rose and this is not just a scent for grandmothers.”
L’Occitane Roses et Reines Hand and Nail Cream, $25 at L’Occitane.
Foreo UFO Smart Mask
“If you’re a sheet mask lover like me, you will really love this device. It is compact, vibrates and gives your face a facial in 90 seconds. I travel often for work and this is my go-to for refreshed tired looking skin.”
Foreo UFO Mini, $349 at Shopper’s Drug Mart.
Kiehl’s Multi-action Cream SPF30
“I am beyond obsessed and love this multi-corrective cream, specifically for its anti-aging properties and SPF. If you don’t wear SPF daily, rethink it. Regardless of whether you are travelling somewhere sunny or not, you should protect your skin daily!”
Kiehl’s Multi-action Cream SPF30, $91 at Kiehls.
BKR Bottle
“Not only does travelling with your own water bottle help our environment by not buying a plastic water bottle, but most airports have filtered water systems for free. Hydration is so key for overall skin health.”
BKR 250mL water bottle, $35 at Hudson’s Bay.
Kaia Naturals Takesumi Detox Mini deodorant
“This is the perfect purse size and great for a quick refresh on the go.”
Kaia Naturals Takesumi Detox Mini deodorant in ‘Cold Pressed Rose,’ $10 at Hudson’s Bay.
