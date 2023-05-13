University of the West Indies Benefit Award, April 29, Toronto

On the evening of April 29 in Toronto, the University of the West Indies hosted the 14th edition of their Benefit Awards, a gathering has raised over $3-million since its inception and awarded more than 800 scholarships. The gala was also a chance to celebrate the school’s 75th anniversary and honour business leaders and philanthropists who have contributed to its success. UWI is regularly ranked among the world’s best schools, with nearly 50,000 students studying across its five campuses, among them Mona in Jamaica and Cave Hill in Barbados. Four hundred and fifty guests attended the sold out gathering, which kicked off with cocktails, followed by dinner, before the awards ceremony. Actor and singer the Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph, OJ, received the Luminary Award for her commitment to UWI, and during her video acceptance speech announced further support in the form of scholarships. Also recognized was Dodridge Miller of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. and Black North Initiative, which works to remove the anti-Black systemic barriers negatively affecting Black Canadians. Performances were offered too, jazz/blues/gospel vocalist Jackie Richardson was joined by R&B singer Sean Jones, and later, DJ Blackcat who was central to the Air Canada-sponsored after-party. Among those out: Donette Chin-Loy Chang, Andrew Chang, and Brigette Chang who served as co-patrons of the event; Wes Hall, the evening’s honorary patron; presenting sponsor Scotiabank’s Anya Schnoor, executive vice-president, Caribbean, Central America and Uruguay; and Sir Hilary Beckles, Barbadian historian and vice-chancellor of the University of the West Indies.

Can You Do Lunch, April 28, Toronto

The previous afternoon, April 28, the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research (CANFAR) held their 11th annual Can You Do Lunch?, a midday fundraiser, which this year focused on young people and sexual health awareness. A quick cocktail reception was followed by a snappy lunch (this was midday after all) and at the centre of the gathering was a panel discussion led by Julio Reyes Coka, featuring HIV advocates Myles Sexton, Ashley Rose and Tyra Blizzard, which concentrated on Canada’s lagging sex ed curriculum. Funds from the lunch, which topped $250,000 will support an initiative aimed to solve the issue: SexFluent.ca, an online, free and youth-driven hub which hopes to alter the conversation about sexual health. Co-chairing this year’s event was finance type Lily Li and realtor James Milonas; also there was philanthropist Janice O’Born, who founded the event; Sylvia Mantella and Leeanne Weld Kostopoulos, who both serve on the organization’s board; event committee member Amanda Gotlieb, there with her mother Heather; my host, director Barry Avrich in attendance with his daughter Sloan; and Candice Sinclair, Janice Fricker and Michael Liebrock who are set to chair the splashy Bloor Street Entertains gala later this year.

