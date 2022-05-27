The Ossington store is home to the first MA Studio.Handout

At Vancouver-based Melanie Auld Jewelry, customization is a top priority, whether that’s through engraving or mixing and matching a unique stack. “Being able to create a truly unique piece that stands out and feels special is what we are all about,” Auld says of her chains, pendants, hoop earrings and spacers, a new collection of beads that can be added to necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

For the location of her first Toronto boutique, Auld chose the hip Ossington strip for its vibrant community of restaurants and independent boutiques. “We always want to show up in a neighbourhood where we can connect with the people and businesses that make it so special and hopefully impact it in a positive way,” she says. Auld worked with interior design studio Montana Labelle Design Lifestyle on the store interior, which features plaster walls, alcoves and barrelled ceilings. “We want our customers to feel relaxed and calm the moment they walk in,” Auld says. “The design of each store is so important. They should feel like an experience in and of themselves. Our customers deserve that thought and attention to detail while they shop.”

In addition to jewellery, the Ossington store is home to the first MA Studio where customers can have their earlobes pierced, jewellery engraved or permanently welded, a technique where custom-cut bracelets are welded around the wrist without a clasp, something Auld says is one of the hottest trends in jewellery. “Our permanent bracelets are so popular that our weekends are currently booking up months out.” For jewellery lovers who can’t make it in person, virtual styling appointments are also available.

Handout

Melanie Auld Jewelry, 54 Ossington Ave., Toronto, 647-828-5274, melanieauld.com.

Handout

Braided Herringbone Bracelet, $75.

Handout

Padua Ring, $95.

Handout

The Extravagant Bundle, $130.

