Drink

‘Dry January’ travel

Open this photo in gallery: A non-alcoholic night cap at Vancouver's Burrard Hotel.Handout

Sober travel, also known as “dry tripping,” has grown in popularity in recent years. Indeed, a survey by Expedia found 40 per cent of respondents want to book a detox trip in 2024, and 25 per cent say they want to drink less while on holiday to feel better emotionally and physically. With that in mind, Vancouver’s Burrard hotel is offering guests complimentary alcohol-free beer and cocktails as a healthier way to end the evening. “We want to offer something that will make our guests’ night better and their morning easier,” says Darren Simpson, general manager of the Burrard. “There are a lot of people who are interested in exploring non-alcoholic options and we’re proud to be able to spotlight great Vancouver-made drinks in the process.” The new nightcap program, offered from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, means guests can sample drinks from Nonny Beer and Edna’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Company, all of which can be enjoyed in the lobby, in the hotel’s palm-filled courtyard or back in their room. Gayle MacDonald

Sleep

Red-light therapy

Open this photo in gallery: Helight Sleep uses red light to help people fall asleep easier and stay asleep longer.Quentin Pruvost/Handout

An estimated 13 million Canadians are not getting the seven to nine hours of shut-eye recommended for adults each night, which not only makes it hard to function during the day but also affects our health. Sleep deficiency has been linked to heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity and depression. Stress and caffeine can adversely affect sleep quality, as can certain types of light, such as the blue light emitted from cellphones. A new product called Helight Sleep uses red light to help people fall asleep easier and stay asleep longer. Partially based on research developed by NASA to get astronauts some much-needed Z’s, Helight Sleep emits a pure red light at a wavelength of 630 nanometres for 14 minutes before gradually fading out. It’s simple to use and non-invasive. The company has also developed a product for children called Helight Kidzzz. Available at www.helight.com, both products retail for $149. Gayle MacDonald

Travel

Take a slow-cation

Open this photo in gallery: Confident that Canadians want to explore more of their own country, Toronto-based tour operator Butterfield & Robinson is running a new Quebec cycling tour in 2024.Handout

Confident that Canadians want to explore more of their own country, Toronto-based tour operator Butterfield & Robinson is running a new Quebec cycling tour in 2024. Travellers will spend seven days cycling from Montreal to Quebec City, passing through picturesque villages, such as 300-year-old Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, and making stops to sample the region’s finest culinary offerings – from fromageries to bakeries to wineries. Overnights are spent at five-star hotels along the route. Hybrid road bikes and e-bikes are available for this all-inclusive, culturally immersive experience. Roadies looking for a fancier ride, however, can consider B&R’s 2024 cycling trips in Chile, Japan and Europe, where travellers mount its new ultralight bikes. The upgraded, carbon-fibre frame road bikes were custom-designed and offer electronic shifting and hydraulic disc brakes that promise a smoother, faster journey. At the very least, these sleek two-wheel wonders will give every guest enough power to have their own breakaway moment. Catherine Dawson March