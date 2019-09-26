Vancouver’s new Hermès boutique mixes French craftsmanship with B.C. beauty

Vancouver’s Hermès customers are enjoying a major upgrade this month, as the French luxury house unveils its new flagship on Canada’s West Coast. Hermès opened its first Vancouver store in 1995 and this new boutique more than triples its retail footprint in the city.
“Every Hermès store is completely unique to its local city,” Jennifer Carter, president and CEO of Hermès Canada, says. “The new Hermès Vancouver store combines the classic architectural language of Hermès with the natural surroundings of Vancouver. The contemporary façade of moulded concrete mirrors the high-rise buildings and mountains of the skyline, and inside, the decor features natural materials and tones that recall the land and sea.”
Jewellery and watches are located on either side of the entrance foyer, followed by signature silk scarves, fragrance and leather goods, with the men’s collection toward the back. On the store’s second level are apparel for women including shoes and accessories, as well as homeware and a private salon.
To commemorate the launch, Hermès has created special objects inspired by the Vancouver lifestyle, including roller skates and a trio of Kelly bags decorated with dawn, sunset and night skyscapes. “This is a remarkable city with a deep appreciation for beautiful objects made for living and an understanding that behind the smallest detail there is a human being, guided by a watchful eye and driven by pride in work well done,” Carter says.
Hermès, 717 Burrard St., Vancouver, 604-681-9965, hermes.com.
Style news
Canada Goose has just unveiled its latest Branta collection, a seasonal offering designed with a creative partner. This season, the theme is Glacial Shifts, with six designs for men and women that were inspired by the work of Diane Burko, an artist who has documented in photography and painting the disappearance of glaciers. A print from Burko’s “Elegy Series” has been interpreted into two reversible motifs for the Branta collection. The collection itself has a contemporary design that still withstand an unpredictable northern climate. Beginning Oct. 4, Canada Goose Branta will be available in select Canada Goose stores and through canadagoose.com/branta.
Vancouver’s Dutil Eyewear has tapped the artistic talent of Andy Dixon for an exciting new eyewear collection. Each numbered pair of frames features custom Japanese acetate in forest green with gold-plated titanium accents and comes with a pink polarized sunglass clip and a case decorated with one of Dixon’s paintings. Dixon, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., is known for his paintings dealing with themes of opulence and wealth and was included on The Globe and Mail’s Canada’s Best Dressed List in 2017. These exclusive new frames are limited to just 20 pairs and are available at select retailers beginning Sept. 30. For more information, visit dutileyewear.com.
Quebec City-based retailer Simons is hosting a pop-up in Toronto. Running from Sept. 26 to 29, the pop-up is bringing to life Simons’ Fabrique 1840 initiative, an online market featuring an all-Canadian selection of artisans working in home decor, art, fashion, stationery and more. It marks the first time that the collection will be available to Toronto shoppers in person, where they can find makers from across the country including recent additions such as Edmonton’s Printable Minds and Brook Drabot from Warren, Man. The Fabrique 1840 pop-up is located at 950 Queen St. W.
At New York Fashion Week, Calgary fashion label Nonie took a lunch break. Instead of the usual runway presentation, founder and designer Nina Kharey hosted an intimate midday meal with guest of honour, poet Rupi Kaur. At the lunch, Kharey unveiled her brand’s new partnership with Telus, a “Love Gives Freedom” T-shirt designed to support the fight against cyberbullying. Proceeds from the sales of the shirts will be donated to the Telus Friendly Future Foundation to support #EndBullying programs across Canada. For more information and to purchase the T-shirt as well as the Nonie Fall 2019 collection, visit houseofnonie.com.