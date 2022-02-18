In January, Wuxly announced it had achieved B Corp Certification, a global designation that holds the brand to strict standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.Wuxly

For James Yurichuk, playing football in the CFL led to an unexpected career in fashion. “While I was still playing football, I was in the market for a new parka but wanted something animal-free and made in Canada,” he says. “There wasn’t anything out there that checked those boxes and that’s when I discovered a niche that I felt could be serviced for others who also don’t feel comfortable in fur and feathers.” Yurichuk and his best friend, tailor Anthony Debartolo, designed their first parka together and, in 2015, their vegan, made-in-Canada outerwear brand Wuxly was born.

With a home base in Toronto, Wuxly recently set up a pop-up shop in Ottawa, a city that Yurichuk says had demonstrated its interest in the brand through online sales and social media. “The Ottawa community clearly demonstrates a strong interest in sustainable products, and the Canadian-made feature has proven to be a huge attraction.” In the capital, shoppers can discover Wuxly’s signature outerwear as well as layering pieces such as fleece and accessories.

In January, Wuxly announced it had achieved B Corp Certification, a global designation that holds the brand to strict standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. For Yurichuk, it’s all keeping in line with his Canadian upbringing in the great outdoors and a lifelong love for animals and respect for the environment. “Future-forward thinking drives our pursuits,” he says.

Wuxly, 884 Queen St. W., Toronto; 436 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, wuxly.com.

Wuxly

Sabertooth parka, $1,295.

Wuxly

Juneau parka, $895.

Wuxly

Passage bomber, $495.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.