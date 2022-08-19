Vilebrequin continues to evolve its styles through collaborations.PHIL BERNARD PHOTOGRAPHE INC, WWW.PHILBERNARD.CA, 438.886.8142/Handout

The joie de vivre of 1970s St. Tropez is alive and well at Vilebrequin, a French swimwear label that recently opened its first Canadian store. Located on Sherbrooke Street in Montreal’s Westmount neighbourhood, the boutique includes more than 1,000 square feet of summery styles for men, women and children. To complement its signature swimwear, Vilebrequin also offers ready-to-wear and accessories, including cover-ups, rash guards, loungewear and more. It’s a one-stop holiday shop.

Known for its playful prints and relaxed elegance, the French swimwear brand was founded in 1971 by Fred Prysquel, a sports reporter, and his wife Yvette, a fashion designer. Their signature design is the classic men’s Moorea swim trunk, which was inspired by Prysquel’s time in Dakar and the California board short. Over the past five decades, the brand has expanded its offerings to include styles for women and children and has a retail presence in 60-plus countries. They’ve also made a commitment to working with sustainable textiles.

While remaining true to its Riviera roots, Vilebrequin continues to evolve its styles through collaborations with the likes of Off-White, graffiti artist André Saraiva and, most recently, Japanese streetwear brand Bape Black. Earlier this season, the two teamed up on a seven-piece collection of swim trunks, T-shirts and sweats featuring the brands’ logos and a bold print of remixed paisley.

Vilebrequin, 4912 Sherbrooke St. W., Montreal, 514-907-9044, vilebrequin.com.

Women’s one-piece, low-back suit in Rainbow Flowers, $390.

Men’s trunks in Batik Fishes, $390.

Men’s linen shirt, $330.

