The Walrus Gala, May 3, Toronto

“Who We Are Now” – that was the theme of this year’s Walrus gala, held May 3 in Toronto. The gala served as a provocation for thought as well as celebration of The Walrus Foundation’s 20th anniversary and The Walrus magazine, which it publishes. The gathering was held in a new location this year, the atrium at Ricarda’s, a vast contemporary space in Toronto’s downtown. Three hundred guests attended and more than $500,000 was raised, funds which will support the Walrus’ mission to rally critical conversations and champion fact-based journalism in Canada. The foundation’s executive director Jennifer Hollett, who took up the position in 2020, was on hosting duties for the evening, and was joined by Jodi Butts, who chairs the organization’s board. Following their opening remarks, multidisciplinary artist Veronica Johnny was introduced as the first of the evening’s performers. Later, Ontario Poet Laureate Randell Adjei took to the stage and shared a piece titled The Legacy of Our Now, which was crafted especially for the evening, taken from new and previous work of his. This year, the gala was co-chaired by Chethan Lakshman, Shaw Communications’s VP of External Affairs and Jaime Watt, Executive Chairman of Navigator (which donated the most talked about auction item, lot #16, An Organizational Crisis Plan valued at $20,000). Yours truly was the guest of Ira Gluskin and Maxine Granovsky Gluskin who were key supporters of the event (Mr. Gluskin also serves on the board). The room also included fellow Walrus board members and benefactors Diana Blake (a board member) and Stephen Smith; Roxanne McCaig (a board member and gala committee member) attended with others from the Calgary-based McCaig clan including her mother, philanthropist Ann McCaig.

Open this photo in gallery: Jodi Butts and Roxanne McCaig.George Pimentel/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Jennifer Hollett, The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Ann McCaig.George Pimentel/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Maxine Granovsky Gluskin and Ira Gluskin.George Pimentel/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Chethan Lakshman and Jaime Watt.George Pimentel/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Stephen Smith and Diane Blake.George Pimentel/Handout

The Canadian Film Center Gala, May 11, Toronto

The following week, on the eve of May 11, the Canadian Film Centre’s annual gala was held, raising funds for the beloved centre which supports creators of the screen-based arts. Taking place at Rebel Toronto, an event space on the water overlooking the cities skyline, and presented by Netflix, this fundraiser too marked a milestone anniversary of 35 years, with a theme to match. A number of guests attended in 80′s attire including neon hued frocks and bulky gold chains, all a fun nod to the decade in which the centre was established. Its founder, famed director Norman Jewison, was not in attendance, but delivered pre-recorded remarks from his home in California. New this year was CFC After Dark, a separately ticketed after party which was populated with lots of next generation supports and up-and-coming creators. Among those out; The Honourable Neil Lumsden, Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport; Kate Alexander Daniels, a CFC board member and my host for the evening (director Clement Virgo was to my left at dinner and to my right was Carolynne Bailey, who’s husband Cameron, TIFF’s CEO was seated across the table); philanthropists Donna and Garry Slaight, who supported the evening; CFC board chair, Christina Jennings, and of course CFC’s executive director, maxine bailey, who joined in 2021. By night’s end $650,000 was raised, funds which will provide full entrance scholarships for incoming residents as well as the CFC’s programs across film, TV, acting, music and digital / immersive media.

Open this photo in gallery: Shakura S'Aida and maxine bailey.George Pimentel/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Owen McCorquodale and Magda Grace.George Pimentel/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Clement Virgo, Cheryl Hudson, Emmanuel Kabongo and Damon D'Oliveira.George Pimentel/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: David and Kate Daniels.George Pimentel/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Cameron and Carolynne Bailey.George Pimentel/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Pat Mills and Magali Simard.George Pimentel/Handout