What are some fresh ideas for beauty gifts this Mother’s Day?

Aleksandra Jassem and Nikita Stanley are the co-founders of the Rebel Mama blog and best-selling authors of The Handbook for (Cool) Moms and Get Your $hit Together: The Rebel Mama’s Handbook for Financially Empowered Moms. Their beauty-related recommendation for a Mother’s Day gift is a Forma facial.
“We love this non-invasive alternative for lifting, tightening and smoothing the skin,” says Stanley.
Available at professional skin care spas and clinics, Forma uses radio frequency to rejuvenate skin. Stanley and Jassem explain that the Forma facial is a highly coveted treatment among mothers looking for non-invasive alternatives to Botox and facelifts.
My recommendation: Getting mom a gift card to her favourite, or a new-to-her spa or salon, not only gives her something to look forward to, but it also helps sustain a business that may have been shut down for much of the past year.
If the personal care industry has yet to reopen where your mom lives, try organizing a mini spa day for her to enjoy at home. To take your DIY manicure to the next level, Tips Nail Bar in Toronto is offering custom, made-to-order press-on nails to clients across Canada.
Tips Nail Bar Press Refresh Nail Set, $85 through tipsnailbar.ca.
Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com