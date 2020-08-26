What are some lipsticks that don’t contain caprylic/capric triglycerides?

My throat has become very sensitive after several operations, and I can’t tolerate acids such as caprylic/capric triglycerides in lipsticks. Can you suggest any that don’t contain this compound?
Over the past few years, books such as Gillian Deacon’s There’s Lead in Your Lipstick have helped raise awareness of ingredients in our personal care products. At the same time, consumers have become so hyper-attuned to the benefits of buzzy elements that promoting them has become a marketing strategy. Brands such as Deciem have even resorted to naming their products after star ingredients. All this to say that it’s become much easier to learn about exactly what’s in your products without bringing along a magnifying glass to the drugstore to read the fine print. Today, beauty brands typically include a list of ingredients on their websites, as do retailers including Sephora and Shoppers Drug Mart.
Still, with the volume of product out there, the research can feel like information overload. At the Detox Market, an American beauty retailer with three locations in Toronto, the focus is on offering a selection of products based on what’s included (and what’s not) in their formulation. My contact there recommended a few lipstick options from brands Ilia, W3ll People, Clove + Hallow and Ritual de Fille that are all free of capric triglycerides. The RMS Beauty lipstick seen here is by Canadian makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift, whose passion for raw, food-grade and organic ingredients left in their natural state comes across beautifully.
RMS Beauty Wild With Desire Lipstick, $36 at The Detox Market (thedetoxmarket.ca).
