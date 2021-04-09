How to choose a new fragrance for spring

When choosing a new spring scent, global fragrance expert at Sixth Scents, Marian Bendeth, recommends taking your cues from the natural world. Namely, the waves of flowers, greens and rain that arrive during these months. As she describes it: “All the organic smells that climb up early in the morning after a light warm rain.” Look for something that feels light and uplifting, which matches the changes happening in the atmosphere, and has spring-like floral notes such as iris or honeysuckle (fruity and woodsy notes should be saved for when summer is in full swing). Bendeth also recommends spending 30 minutes to an hour with your new fragrance before making a purchase. “Write down what you’ve put on, go outside, walk around a little bit and keep smelling,” she says. “You want to go back every five minutes to smell it and see how it’s changed on the skin to ascertain if you love it and if it loves you back.”
My recommendation: At first spritz, Aerin’s Mediterranean Honeysuckle scent is fresh, floral and very spring-like. It dries down to a warm caress, a fragrant reminder that sunnier days are ahead.
Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle, from $152 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com) and through esteelauder.ca.
Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com