New Year’s Eve is a special night, even when we’re celebrating at home, so I asked celebrity makeup artist Sir John (known for his work with pop star royalty Beyoncé) who recently collaborated with Shoppers Drug Mart on its holiday campaign, for his advice. He says the first thing to do when getting ready for a celebratory moment is to set a vibe by putting on your favourite playlist and lighting scented candles or spraying your favourite fragrance. “Make sure that you’re really provoking the senses because this will help make the night a time capsule.” To create a memorable look, choose a focal point and make sure that everything else is decoration or working in harmony. He suggests a strong eyeliner look and punctuating it with a beautiful lip. “Memories are created by things that make us feel something, whether it be sad, connected, funny, sexy or powerful. Whatever you do, make sure it makes you feel – and if it doesn’t, start over.”

My recommendation: My favourite getting-ready music is disco (especially ABBA – controversial I know). To ring in 2022, I’ll be wearing a sparkly eye shadow anchored by a healthy swipe of eyeliner. This pencil from Dior goes on smooth and comes in a beautiful grey tone, which leaves a softer effect than go-to noir.

Handout

Dior Dior Show 24H Stylo, $37 at Shoppers Drug Mart (shoppersdrugmart.ca).

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com