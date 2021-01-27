What are the benefits of using a hair oil? Will it make my hair greasy?

Attitudes toward skin care are evolving to take into account the health of skin, not just its appearance. It’s an outlook we can easily apply to our hair, which also stands to benefit from some regular TLC.
When Toronto hair stylist Morgan Lovely launched her new product line THIC (short for The Hair Inspired Company) in November, the first product she introduced was a hair oil. She explains that, after 18 years of working in the industry, she wanted to offer a product that would help improve the health of hair. “Above all else, my clients wanted healthy lustrous hair,” she says. Her vegan, locally-made formula includes cold-pressed hemp, argan and grape seed oils, a combo that she developed to help prevent damage from heat and the environment and keep hair hydrated.
Like oils for the skin, hair oil products can trigger fears of slick results, so start slow. “You really have to test it out yourself to see how many drops you need,” says Lovely. She suggests applying the oil on damp hair after your shower, massaging it through ends or brushing it through daily and even loading up on evenings before you wash your hair. “I recommend you use every day, the same way you moisturize hands or skin,” she says. “Putting the product into your daily routine will help to benefit your hair long term.”
THIC Daily Hair Perfecting Oil, $49 through thicproducts.com.
Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com
