What beauty gifts can I get for the cool girl in my life?

Impressing an It girl with a gift can be a challenge, so I asked Marlowe Granados for her advice. A Toronto-based writer, journalist, filmmaker and podcaster, Granados is also the author of the recently published Happy Hour, a novel about a 21-year-old living her best New York life during the summer of 2013.
Granados’s 2020 holiday wish-list is full of items to help the cool girl live through lockdown in style, including scented candles by Boy Smells, skin care by Toronto’s F. Miller and a Discovery Set of small fragrance bottles by Le Labo. “Very early in the pandemic, I found perfume to be the easiest way to restore a sense of myself,” Granados says. “I like this little set so one can spritz any one of them and decide who they are that day.”
What Granados and I both have our sights set on is a colourful eyeshadow palette. “Why not try a pink-toned smokey eye? Now is the time to experiment with colourful eye makeup. Huda Beauty never fails to do very pigmented colours,” Granados says of the brand that consistently earns the top spot in the Cosmetify Index ranking of the top beauty companies. I’ve selected Byredo Makeup’s new palettes, which were designed in partnership with British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench and come in a case that looks like a molten gold teardrop.
Byredo Makeup Eyeshadow Five Colours, $70 through byredo.com.
