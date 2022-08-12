Facial mists are sometimes viewed as an extraneous beauty product, but they’re an easy-to-adopt formula that’s enjoying a moment in the spotlight.

Dr. Jason Sneath, a dermatologist and the medical director for Skin Clinics, which has three locations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, explains that the product’s recent surge in popularity has a lot to do with new hygiene habits formed as a result of the pandemic.

“I think now, more than ever, we’re a little more conscious of trying to reduce the amount we’re touching our face, especially if we’re out for the day or travelling,” he says.

Mists allow for skin care to be applied without spreading bacteria and other microbes from hands to the face.

There are plenty of different mist formulations available, ranging from those containing exclusively thermal water to those filled with ingredients selected to treat a range of skin conditions. Sneath explains that mists can be especially beneficial to those with dry or sensitive complexions as a way to soothe skin during the day.

“Plus, they can feel really refreshing if you have the right one for your skin,” he says.

My recommendation: I’m currently alternating between a rose-water mist that I picked up in Turkey (I have a bad habit of falling in love with products I find on my travels and can’t get at home), Avene’s Eau Thermale and the new SkinCeuticals mist, all of which I like to spritz on before applying a moisturizer. The SkinCeuticals option was designed to help reduce redness, a condition I’m constantly battling.

