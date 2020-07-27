 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Style

What hair-removal products can help replace my monthly facial threading appointment?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Facial threading is often used to shape eyebrows or to remove unwanted hair from the face, including the upper lip.

Foremniakowski/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Facial threading is one of the many professional beauty treatments that have been missed by its regulars over the past few months. This ancient hair removal technique, where a cotton thread is rolled over an area to catch and pluck away hairs, is often used to shape eyebrows or to remove unwanted hair from the face, including the upper lip. It’s a service that’s tricky to replicate with DIY methods.

Threading is one of Maryam Collahi’s specialties at her eponymous Vancouver spa. She says that, when choosing an at-home alternative to facial threading, it’s important to first consider that everyone’s hair is unique and will respond differently to various treatments. As a stopgap for those moments when it’s impossible to see your trusted threader, she recommends the Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover. “A lot of people are scared of devices that shave the hair from the surface,” she says. “Immediately they think that it’s going to make the hair grow back thicker or coarser.” While this device works similarly to an electric razor, in Collahi’s experience, it doesn’t result in hair growing back more conspicuously. The device also has a built-in light to make it easier to spot hairs.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover, $30 through bedbathandbeyond.ca.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Follow related topics

