Skip to main content
Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail

While previous waves of the pandemic found some of us using extra hours at home to level up our skin-care regimes, something new to consider as many hunker down this time around is formalizing a hair-care regimen. As the creative director and owner of Curl Rituals salon in Toronto, Tamara Theresa is an avid proponent for hair health, something she says is best achieved through a considered approach, similar to how we care for our skin.

“Going on a regimen is definitely the best goal you should have because it maintains healthy hair and helps with seeing results,” she says, explaining that a hair-care regimen can include a set plan of regular deep conditioning treatments, protecting your hair at night or using a scalp scrub. To get started, she says that a regimen can be established with the help of a hair professional who will review your hair type and recommend appropriate products and frequency of use. Theresa offers virtual consults for her clients.

My recommendation: For an unquestionably luxe start to your own hair-care regimen, look no further than Kerastase’s new Chronologiste Serum Universel. Applied on damp hair, it uses skincare-inspired ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to hydrate hair, add shine and control frizz.

KERASTASE 20 - Chronologiste - RETAIL - Serum 40ml (DHD).jpg. PUR-FB-RITUAL(HAIRHEALTH)-0114 Handout Kerastase product imageHandout

Kerastase Chronologiste Serum Universel, $250 through kerastase.ca.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct