What is a hair protector and how do I use it?

A major trend in skin care is products that focus on protecting skin from a number of aggressors such as the sun, pollution, chlorine and even the blue light that glows from our phones and tablets. Prioritizing protection to prevent future damage is being embraced by the hair-care industry too, with new products designed specifically to shield hair from damage caused by styling and environmental stressors. These products are meant to be applied before heat styling, such as using a blow dryer or curling iron.
According to Michele Burgess, Oribe Hair Care’s executive director of product development, pollution can adhere to hair strands, causing dullness and greasiness and preventing other products from being properly absorbed. The regular use of hot tools can cause split ends and breakage, while exposure to UV rays can cause colour to fade or become dull. Oribe’s new protection spray contains ingredients selected to protect your locks from those factors including luminescence, a natural ingredient based on plant photoluminescence that improves hair’s radiance. “Over all, the product will protect hair texture from drying out and keep it healthy over time,” Burgess says.
Oribe Invisible Defense Universal Protection Spray, $55 through holtrenfrew.com.
Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com
