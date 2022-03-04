With a serum for every potential need, it can be overwhelming to figure out what to use – and why.

“A facial serum in skin care typically refers to a liquid or gel product that contains active ingredients to help address specific skin concerns, for example, facial redness, pigmentation or dryness,” says Diana Diao, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical instructor at the UBC Department of Dermatology and Skin Science.

She explains that face creams, on the other hand, add hydration when applied on top of serums.

My recommendation: I bought my first serum in my early 20s after saving up enough Optimum points to get a complete, grown-up skin-care regimen at Shoppers Drug Mart (prior to that, I’d usually just wash my face and slap on a Neutrogena moisturizer with SPF). I’ve loved layering skin care ever since. Serums are a great way to incorporate effective ingredients, such as vitamin C, into your regimen. To keep dry winter skin hydrated, this new launch from Youth to the People uses 4D hyaluronic acid, which contains four forms of the hydrating ingredient at three different molecular weights, and its cactus extract is a nice reminder of the desert.

Youth to the People Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum, $68 at Sephora (sephora.ca).

