As the cosmetics industry strives to become more inclusive, some brands are exploring what that means for wearers with varying levels of mobility.

“Drawing a straight line of eyeliner and defining symmetrical brows are just a few examples of techniques that many makeup users find challenging and time consuming,” says Terri Bryant, the celebrity makeup artist who founded Guide Beauty after a Parkinson’s diagnosis. She explains that, following her diagnosis, she could feel where traditional tools and products can fall short in achieving the results she was looking for. This led to the development of a brand that reimagines how products that require fine motor skills can be redesigned to be more accessible.

Following the principles of universal design, which guide the design of environments, products and communications, Guide Beauty rethinks how makeup is applied.

“Partnering with ergonomic engineers and hundreds of test users, we solved for the issues that limit accessibility and designed to improve the user experience,” Bryant says.

“We apply those findings into our designs to create tools that can perform as an extension of the user’s hand, along with custom formulations that enhance the tool’s performance.”

Bryant’s goal is to give wearers great results and an artistic, glamorous and confident identity, something she’s achieved alongside Guide chief creative officer, actor Selma Blair.

“Makeup should be fun and the tools we use should be beautiful,” says Bryant.

Handout

Guide Beauty Artistry Made Easy Collection, US$75 through guidebeauty.com.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com