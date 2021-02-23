What is cuticle oil for?

There’s been a lot of interest in oil-based products this winter, as they typically tend to offer skin and hair a little TLC, something we can’t seem to get enough of during these uncertain times. Cuticle oil is one of those products that you know you should use regularly but don’t always remember to incorporate into your regimen. The benefits of this habit are stronger nails, longer lasting manicures and cuticles that are free from cracks and hangnails. With nail salons still closed where I live in Toronto, it can go a long way to keeping your hands looking polished.
Erika Berthelot, a nail tech who works at Fifth Hair Lounge and Beauty Bar in Winnipeg, developed her own line of cuticle oil that she launched last March. Called Cutie Oil, it features a doe-foot applicator, which Berthelot says dispenses just the right amount of oil. She formulated the product with two different scents and some pleasing pink packaging in the hopes of making what she calls a “boring product” more fun to apply. “If you really want to see good results, ideally use it twice a day,” Berthelot says. “You can never use it too much.”
Cutie Oil, $20 through cutieoilsco.com.
Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com
