What is propolis, and what is it doing in my skincare?

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Bees have been trending in skin care for a while now, with both honey and royal jelly being used as star ingredients in creams and serums to help protect, hydrate and heal skin. Now, brands such as Valmont and Esthederm have begun adding another bee-derived fluid to their formulas: propolis. “Propolis comes from plant and tree resin, so think of sap as a base material,” says Carly Stein, founder of the Canadian B Corp-Certified wellness company Beekeeper’s Naturals. “The bees pick it up, combine it with their own enzymes and then use it as the immune system of the hive.”

According to Stein, propolis can be of benefit to the skin because it has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. “A lot of people use it to protect against sun damage and premature aging but more and more I’ve seen people using it for acne because it’s anti-bacterial,” she says. Although originally intended as a daily nutritional supplement, her B.Powered Honey can also be used as a weekly face mask. Containing honey, royal jelly, bee pollen and propolis, a spoonful can be applied to the face for 15 to 20 minutes before being rinsed off in a circular motion. “It’s a hive all in one,” Stein says.

Beekeeper’s Naturals B.Powered Honey, $40 through beekeepersnaturals.ca.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com

