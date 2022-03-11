Even just casually mentioning that you’re thinking about getting bangs can be misconstrued as a sign of an existential crisis. But there’s no reason not to have a little, harmless fun by experimenting with our hair. Sometimes, a haircut is just a haircut.

At stylist Morgan Tully’s Toronto salon, THIC Studio, the most requested style right now belongs to someone named Matilda Djerf. A bit of Googling tells me she is a Swedish influencer with locks that call to mind a 1990s Claudia Schiffer, or a 1960s Brigitte Bardot. On social media “we see her styling her bangs differently, from a shorter, more of a curtain style, to longer, more grown out, feathery face framing bangs,” Tully says.

For those who fancy a new fringe, Tully says it can be helpful to ask your stylist for a lesson in styling, something she offers at THIC. “Even the most effortless-looking hair takes time to style,” she says. Bring pictures of hair that you like – and don’t like – to your appointment and, if you’re feeling non-committal, ask for short, face-framing, textured layers. “These are the more flattering version of the curtain bang and way easier to style,” Tully says. Finally, as the front of your hair tends to get greasy faster, invest in a good dry shampoo or simply wash your bangs separately to keep them looking their best.

Handout

