How do I choose a new scent for fall?

Irene Schnell, perfumer and creative director of Eau Naturale Fragrances in Calgary, says it’s always a good idea to switch up your fragrance with the changing of the seasons. For fall’s cooler temperatures, she recommends looking for heavier, warmer notes such as spices. “It would be like wearing a warm sweater,” she says, adding that this season’s trendier scents may include amber, ginger and something smoky such as tobacco. When selecting a new scent, Schnell recommends getting a sample to wear for a few days. “Your body chemistry changes throughout the day so the fragrance you wear will be affected by it.”
My recommendation: I’ve always loved the concept behind Margiela’s Replica collection, where each scent is inspired by a singular provenance and period. For Autumn Vibes, the latest installation, the inspiration comes from Montreal, 2018. Described as a woody trail and red leaves, it includes notes of pink pepper, coriander and carrot seeds with a woody base of cedar wood and moss. I was lucky enough to visit Montreal three times in 2018, and I like to take a moment to remember those good times whenever I catch a whiff of this cozy scent.
Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes, $166 at Sephora (sephora.ca).
