Most of us are either back in the office full-time or part-time now – according to Statistics Canada, only about 12 per cent of Canadians are still working exclusively from home – and updating or refreshing our workwear staples for the new season is an essential exercise.

Office dress codes have shifted to the more casual over the past few years, and it’s not just because of the pandemic. It aligns with a move toward “authenticity, individual expression and everything around being yourself in the workplace,” says Marie-Pier Bédard, an executive vice-president at Randstad Canada, a recruitment agency. “It’s a trend that we started to see before the pandemic. … But of course, the hybrid model reinforced the fact that it’s normal to see people wearing more comfortable clothes.”

According to Bédard, in most offices “smart casual” is the new normal. “Jeans are now accepted and very common, even for people with leadership positions,” she adds.

At the same time, fashion trends do move quickly these days, and if you’re finding yourself in the office more frequently, adding some new – but still comfortable – styles into the mix can update your look. This could mean swapping out slim-cut trousers for pleated, wide-leg pants, or pairing your favourite high-waist jeans with a double-breasted or cropped blazer.

Particularly, if you’re job searching or looking to move up in your career, it can pay off to invest in your workwear wardrobe. Ahead of an interview, Bédard suggests looking at the company’s social-media profiles for cues about the internal dress code and level of professionalism expected – and then dressing “one step above” that.

“It’s always better to be a little bit more dressed up than a little bit less,” says Bédard.

What to buy from the men’s section

Banana Republic suede trucker jacket.

Add some texture and heft to your go-to office looks with this suede jacket from Banana Republic. It’s fully lined, will last for years with proper storage and occasional spot or dry cleaning like most leather garments, and wears well during spring and fall’s transitional weather.

Banana Republic suede trucker jacket, $650 through bananarepublic.com.

Aldo Fairford loafer.

Part of the Pillow Walk range from Aldo, these leather loafers are designed with padded insoles and dual density foam to provide extra comfort for long workdays.

Aldo Fairford loafer, $150 through aldoshoes.com.

Boss zipped document case.

This classic leather bag – which can fit a tablet or smaller laptop, too – comes with a removable shoulder strap and detachable inner pouch. If you’re on a budget, there are faux and regenerated leather options on the market, but real leather will age well and develop a nice patina over time.

Boss zipped document case, $745 through hugoboss.com.

Duer NuStretch Flex trouser.

Available in four versatile colours, these tailored trousers look polished but also have a bit of stretch, an elastic waistband and a roomier, more comfortable fit.

Duer NuStretch Flex trouser, $149 through duer.ca.

Bugatchi Julian landscape print pattern shirt.

This stretch cotton shirt stands out on its own, but would also be eye-catching layered under a knit sweater or cardigan. The landscape print is interesting without being loud, and the blue-and-white palette can work with most neutrals in your wardrobe.

Bugatchi Julian landscape print pattern shirt, $250 through harryrosen.com.

H&M regular fit double-breasted jacket.

If you don’t currently have a double-breasted blazer in your suit wardrobe, this is the season to take the leap. With this H&M jacket, there’s even a matching pleated trouser available. Wear it over a tee, a collared shirt or a thin knit layer.

H&M regular fit double-breasted jacket, $124 through hm.com.

What to buy from the women’s section

Uniqlo U women's high waisted straight colour jeans.

A dressier take on everyday denim, these straight-leg, 100 per cent cotton jeans from the Uniqlo U collection are available in four fashionable neutrals.

Uniqlo U women’s high-waisted straight colour jeans, $69.90 through uniqlo.com.

Wilfred Generation waist blazer.

Wear this cropped blazer with a fitted, high-waisted skirt or pant, or unbuttoned over a flowy slip dress. It’s fully lined and made with a wrinkle-resistant, Japanese crepe fabric.

Wilfred Generation waist blazer, $198 through aritzia.com.

COS printed silk short-sleeved shirt.

Try this printed top with a fitted pencil skirt and heels, or black, slim-cut trousers to the office. The mulberry silk fabric and hand-drawn leaf print make it a sleek choice, but the looser fit and camp collar will keep you comfortable all day long.

COS printed silk short-sleeved shirt, about $183 through cos.com.

Kotn Plaza shorts.

Good news for those that cycle to the office: Short suits are a runway trend for spring. These pleated, knee-length shorts allow for movement and would look great with a cropped blazer or boxy knit top.

Kotn Plaza shorts, $128 through kotn.com.

Everlane luxe Italian leather crossbody.

Available in this versatile cognac colour as well as black, this leather bag can be worn two ways: as a crossbody and as a small top-handle tote. Plus, it looks great with everything from a suit to a shift dress to jeans.

Everlane luxe Italian leather crossbody, $313 through everlane.com.

Poppy Barley Modern-Day Mary Jane.

Still not ready to wear heels all day? Try these flats from Edmonton-based Poppy Barley with your shift dresses and wool and linen trousers.

Poppy Barley Modern-Day Mary Jane, $265 through poppybarley.com.