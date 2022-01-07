With many weeks of winter still ahead, a splash of colour in your beauty arsenal can be a welcome pick me up. For a manicure with a stylish take on subdued winter hues, look no further than dark green, the It polish colour of the season, which was spotted on models at the Anna Sui fall 2021 collection runway show. Since then, its popularity has spread beyond the runways. Online coupon company WeThrift found that Pinterest searches for “emerald green nails” increased by 300 per cent this season and “forest green” by 244 per cent. It’s a fresh and edgy spin on classic deep-toned hues, like dark burgundy, and complements a winter wardrobe.

My recommendation: Hermès put its distinctly luxe take on nail polish when it expanded its beauty line into hand products. It’s a beautiful collection that includes some very chic orange emery boards. Inspired by the colours of Hermès’ signature enamel accessories, the polish shades include this Scottish green, which is meant to evoke visions of Highland moors, lochs and enchanted forests.

Handout

Les Main Nail Enamel in Vert Écossais, $63 at Hermès.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com