 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Why curbside pick up is here to stay

Gayle MacDonald
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Customers visit an Indigo bookstore offering curbside pickup at Bay St and Bloor St in Toronto on May 21.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Over the past 18 months, stores that had no other way to serve their customers put in place a variety of services: curbside pickup, virtual concierge and online personal shopping to name a few. They were born out of necessity, but many of these pandemic protocols are here to stay, retailers say, because shoppers love the speed and convenience.

“Curbside pickup we put in place because of the pandemic. We’re going to keep it in place because we have to – the customer has spoken,” says Chris Sallans, vice-president of Best Buy retail and Geek Squad operations. “Last year, it was about accommodating how shoppers had to shop. This year, it’s about accommodating how they want to shop.

“The one-on-one shopping experience is still the most popular option with our customers who often want to feel the weight of a laptop or check out the picture on a television rather than purchase it sight unseen,” he continues. “However, during the last fiscal year we saw online pickup in stores increase 128 per cent. People have become more comfortable buying remotely and the way they shop has fundamentally changed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other retailers agree. “So many of the alternative ways to shop have been embraced by our customers … from curbside pickup to Uber Eats delivery from our cafés,” says Natalie Penno, senior vice-president of retail at Holt Renfrew. “One of the great initiatives that we launched at the beginning of the pandemic was our online assisted shopping experience,” which allows shoppers to connect with a store associate for style advice and curated browsing.

Alix Box, a senior vice-president at Nordstrom Canada, says COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of convenience and connection to customers. “At Nordstrom, we were early adopters of services like free standard shipping and returns, online order pickup and curbside services at all our stores.” During the pandemic, she adds, they offered additional options including virtual styling, livestream shopping events and free gift wrapping.

With the holiday season fast approaching – and the supply and delivery system still under strain – Best Buy has added three new delivery services to meet delivery demand, Sallans says. “COVID taught many of us how to enjoy other parts of our life instead of spending hours making a shopping decision. The customer’s value of their own time is higher than we’ve ever experienced.”

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies