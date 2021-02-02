Will a blue-light filter on my phone help my skin in the long term?

With lockdowns continuing across the country, offering us compelling reasons to doomscroll news feeds on our phones, I think it’s safe to say that most of us have experienced an uptick in screen time. The skin damage, such as brown spots, potentially caused by the blue-light rays these devices emit has become a hot topic in the beauty world. It’s not uncommon to see skincare companies flaunting the blue-light-blocking ingredients in their creams.
SaveFace founder Justina Anzulovich took a different approach to blocking blue light by developing a line of physical screen filters. It’s a layer of Japanese tempered glass you attach to your phone to help minimize exposure to blue HEV light. The screens also incorporate antimicrobial silver ions to help neutralize bacteria that can lead to breakouts.
Anzulovich, who was born in Vancouver and is now based in Los Angeles, says that blue light penetrates skin deeply and can cause cumulative damage that may take years to reveal itself. “My exploration for our product offering came from wanting to find a way to prevent damage before it happened instead of correcting after the fact,” she says. “I like to think of our IRL Filter as a healthy boundary between us and a really toxic best friend.”
SaveFace Blue Light Blocking IRL Filter, $42 at The Detox Market.
