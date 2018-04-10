Winnipeg, Toronto galas raise funds to support arts, medical research

Border Crossings hosts Dreams and Nightmares gala, Winnipeg

Border Crossings, the quarterly magazine brimming with all things art and culture, edited and published in Winnipeg, is now in its 37th year of continuous publication. Steered by brilliant editor Meeka Walsh, the mag remains committed to capturing culture by celebrating and giving space to artists and creators from Winnipeg, all of Canada and beyond. The Fort Garry Hotel, one of this country’s striking railway hotels built in 1913, was the site of the not-for-profit organization’s biennial gala on March 17, presented this year by the Donald R. Sobey Foundation. More than 70 works hit the auction block and many of Canada’s pre-eminent artists were included, among them Geoffrey James and Ambera Wellmann, and a plethora of names at the centre of Winnipeg’s zippy art community, including Wanda Koop, Micah Lexier, Neil Farber and Eleanor Bond. Funds raised by the sale of donated works are directed to producing editorial content for the prized publication.

The eager crowd inside the Fort Garry Hotel anticipating the evening's art sale.

Artist Sarah Anne Johnson and Rob Sobey.

Robert Enright and Meeka Walsh.

Sinai Health System’s Dream with Scientists gala, Toronto

In Toronto, scientists and socialites recently convened in an effort to make disease disappear. The Dream with Scientists gala, held on March 28 by Sinai Health System and co-chaired by Judy Tanenbaum and Stacey Cynamon, raised an impressive $350,000 for the Lunenfeld-Tananbaum Research Institute. Considered one of the best biomedical research centres internationally, Lunenfeld-Tananbaum has worked toward eradicating pressing health issues facing Canadians for more than 30 years. Illusionist Darcy Oake and child opera wonder Laura Bretan were on stage to dazzle, but it was the medical professionals in attendance who were the real stars of this happening. It’s their research that is impacting patients and moving medicine forward – recently at the centre, gene variants that will best predict breast cancer risk have been explored, while mental health and neurodegenerative disease, as well as diabetes and regenerative medicine, remain among the centre’s areas of focus and expertise.

Judy Tanenbaum and Stacey Cynamon.

Catherine and Boris Coquerel.

Saul Plener, Diane Kazarian and Raj Kothari.

