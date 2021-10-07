Retail therapy: Winnipeg’s Freed & Freed designs outerwear that brings a sense of joy

Over the past 100 years, Winnipeg’s Freed & Freed has designed and produced outerwear for a host of brands including Eaton’s, the RCMP and London Fog. “My knowledge is truly via osmosis. I’ve lived and breathed the industry since I was a little girl,” says Freed & Freed president Marissa Freed, founder David Freed’s great-granddaughter. “I’ve had some employees with me now who worked with my grandfather. It’s really something I’m proud to be a part of.”
Today, much of her focus is on Freed, the in-house brand of faux fur, genderless outerwear and accessories she founded. It employs the same dedication to craftsmanship as its parent company, including using high-quality materials and 100-per-cent vegan dyes. “The most important thing for me is to exude richness and luxury, and I think that’s truly what our fabric does,” Freed says. “When somebody puts on a Freed coat, I want them to feel they’re putting on a piece of quality.”
With coat styles that range from cropped to long and belted, the common thread is an oversized fit, something Freed says goes hand-in-hand with what people have been gravitating toward throughout the pandemic. “At the same time, we’ve got vibrant, bold colourways as options to bring that joy that we didn’t have access to,” she says. It’s a sense of joy that Freed is sharing with the world, starting this month in London, where, from Oct. 14 to 19, Freed is hosting a pop-up with U.K.-based e-commerce platform My Wardrobe HQ.
Freed, freedandfreed.com.
XL tote in rose, $195.
Violet black and white cow print belted coat, $450.
Riley cropped jacket in taffy, $420.
