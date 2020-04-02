With salons closed, should I try cutting my own hair?

If you’re used to having a haircut you can set your watch to, missing your regular appointments may have left you feeling dishevelled. Don’t reach for the kitchen scissors out of desperation, says David Nadicci, the creator of We Are We Are hair salon in downtown Toronto. “I definitely wouldn’t endorse cutting your own hair,” he says, adding that the same advice applies to any well-meaning amateur hairstylists in your household. “It would be difficult to get your spouse or a partner to give you a clean-up.”

Instead, Nadicci suggests considering if this time away from professional and social obligations can be used an opportunity to explore new styles. Experiment with longer locks and you may find yourself enjoying a new look that’s already quite on trend. “A little grown out on a guy is where we’re heading in terms of hair,” Nadicci says, pointing to actors Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper as prime examples of what he calls the millionaire’s haircut. Their hair may be on the long side, but it’s certainly not unkempt. Ahead of any video conferences with the office, Nadicci recommends using some pomade to give shaggy hair a sense of polish.

Crown Shaving Co. Hair Pomade, $24 through crownshavingco.com.

